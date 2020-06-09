GRAND RIVERS — As racial justice protests continue across America and west Kentucky, a group of protesters gathered in Grand Rivers on Monday night and, despite a few tense moments, demonstrated peacefully and passionately.
Several dozen protesters took to the streets of the town late Monday evening, despite the threat of rain, with roads blocked off on a pre-planned course.
The group walked a few blocks back and forth on J H O’Bryan Avenue before taking to Commerce Avenue and congregating at Lighthouse Landing, where a few participants spoke briefly.
Some tempers flared when a few protesters accused city and county officials of “pushing” the group to the pier where no one in the city would be able to hear their voices, but Hope Davis, who helped to organize the event, said that location had been chosen by a group of organizers without input from officials, and that the officials had given the group “everything we asked for.”
Davis said before the event that she and her husband, Dwaylon Davis, who organized a protest in Benton on Friday, have been working to bring events like Monday’s to various areas.
“Racism knows no boundaries,” she said.
“Our point is to come out and get our word across to every community we can possibly talk to.”
Grand Rivers Mayor Tom Moodie visited with the gathering protesters before the event, and said he believes the Grand Rivers community is firmly on the side of racial equality.
“It’s about justice, and we want everybody to be treated equal.”
Moodie said at the very least, he believes everyone should have freedom of speech and freedom to protest.
“We’re honored. It’s not a negative thing for us,” Moodie said, adding he believes the tourist nature of the town has given its residents a good appreciation for diversity.
“I don’t think the people here have any problem at all,” with the protests, Moodie said.
As the night wound down, Isaiah Gorham, 22, of Murray, read a poem he wrote decrying hypocrisy on the part of law enforcement and in the perception of race relations.
Police “put eight (bullets) inside a victim when it only takes one from a Taser,” he read, adding “bullets aren’t racist and hatred is taught so please open your eyes.”
Gorham said after the event he believes west Kentucky still has a lot of progress it has to make on race relations.
“It’s kind of a generational thing, how people were brought up and raised,” he said.
“You naturally want to love somebody. We’re kind of taught to hate.”
Gorham’s goal?
“For everybody to be treated equally, no matter who you are.”
