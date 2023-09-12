JACKSON, IL — Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez on Monday provided clarification about the impact of Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, set to go into effect in exactly one week.

He held a news conference on Monday to answer questions about the Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today Act, which abolishes cash bail in the state and addresses several areas of criminal justice reform.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In