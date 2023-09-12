JACKSON, IL — Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez on Monday provided clarification about the impact of Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, set to go into effect in exactly one week.
He held a news conference on Monday to answer questions about the Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today Act, which abolishes cash bail in the state and addresses several areas of criminal justice reform.
It was signed into law in 2021, but in 2022, a Chicago area judge ruled it violated the state constitution. This past July, the Illinois Supreme Court reversed that ruling, allowing the law to go into effect.
It covers several aspects of criminal justice reform, including policing and pre-trials, but its elimination of cash bail has drawn the most controversy and concern from the public.
Cervantez said the SAFE-T Act comes with several benefits, but there are some drawbacks. “This deals with policing. This deals with pretrial release and bonds, and it deals with corrections. It’s dealing with things to ease the trauma the criminal justice system has on an individual. It doesn’t address anything specifically that’s an underlying reason for crime,” he said.
He said the safety of the public is still intact. He said people currently in jail have to have their cases reviewed by a judge to be released or pay the cash bail that was set before the law takes effect.
For people arrested after Sept. 18, prosecutors can seek a detention hearing if they believe a person should be held without bail, and a judge will determine whether that person should be released or remain in custody before they go to trial.
He said his bigger concern is with the disparity he believes the new law could cause.
“The people who are going to be held in jail are going to be disproportionate to the population at large. It’s going to affect communities disproportionately, just like it can do now,” he said.
Cervantez said he believes there are better ways lawmakers can attack the issues that put people behind bars in the first place.
“If you want to do that, you attack mental health issues. You give support for addiction services. We attack the juvenile code and provide diversion programs for youth, and you attack truancy to make sure kids are in school and that they are reading and writing,” he said.
Cervantes also said the SAFE-T Act is not a complete solution to all the problems in the justice system, and there’s still a lot of work to be done.
