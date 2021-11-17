McCracken County Fiscal Court will vote on whether to adopt changes to the county’s solar farm zoning ordinance this coming Monday.
Due to a lack of a quorum, McCracken County Planning and Zoning Commission did not issue a recommendation at its meeting Tuesday afternoon about what action the fiscal court should take on the proposed changes. A motion for the commission to recommend the amended solar farm ordinance was originally tabled at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Nov. 2. The fiscal court held its first of two required readings of the motion to amend the solar farm ordinance at its last meeting on Nov. 8.
The proposed changes primarily address where commercial solar farms, referred to in the ordinance as Level 2 Solar Energy Systems, can be built in the county. It also places requirements for solar farm companies to maintain a stormwater management plan and update a decommissioning plan every five years.
The ordinance in its current form, which was adopted in March, prohibits solar farms from being built in rural residential, urban residential, commercial, light industry or heavy industry zones. A proposed amendment would stipulate that any solar farm plans must be on land that is zoned as agriculture with the county’s adopted future land use plan. The proposed change states, “any application that does not agree with the future land use plan shall be rejected by the Board of Adjustment.”
McCracken County officials want to save land that may be attractive to industrial businesses in the future to use, and for that potential industrial land to not be taken up by solar panels, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer previously told The Sun.
The Planning and Zoning Commission previously recommended the fiscal court amend the county’s future land use plan to reclassify two areas of land in the county that could potentially be draws to industries. The affected land plots include more than 10,000 acres in the northwest corner of the county that borders the Ohio River, and 171 acres of land near Barkley Regional Airport.
Other proposed changes to the solar farm zoning ordinance include a requirement for solar farms to be set back 150 feet from exterior property lines, and that solar farms “shall not be placed closer than 500 feet to any existing or permitted residential structure intended for human occupancy.”
In other solar farm news, the county Board of Adjustment will hear a conditional use application for McCracken County Solar at its meeting at 5 p.m., Wednesday at the Emergency Management Building. The Board of Adjustment previously denied a conditional use permit to McCracken County Solar on Oct. 20, as first reported by The Sun. McCracken County Fiscal Court previously passed a resolution asking the county attorney to draft a motion to ask the Board of Adjustment to reconsider McCracken County Solar’s application.
