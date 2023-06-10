Regulation at the federal level could affect a local small business and a hobby some enjoy: airsoft guns. They are small toy guns that shoot non-metal BBs.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission wants to add an additional layer of regulations to sell them. The commission argues increased safety measures are needed. Opponents say there are too many unanswered questions about the measure.
Currently, airsoft guns have an orange tip. The proposed regulation would force airsoft gun sellers to receive a third-party certification after the guns leave the manufacturer to verify that they don’t look like real guns.
With those possible new regulations, the full fields of airsoft games may dwindle.
Preston Roberts owns ACS Airsoft in West Paducah. He says air gun safety measures have not been updated in 30 years.
“There are going to be new regulations that are going to be imposed by this agency that we are not yet aware of, so it’s a blanket cast over us to incorporate us under their ruling,” said Roberts.
While Roberts agrees safety is crucial, the move could have a negative effect on his business. He could be forced to take his inventory off store shelves for certification.
“If we miss the Christmas season or anything like that, it puts us in a huge financial position — likely going to close. COVID was a huge hurdle, but this is something completely different. I mean, this is our inability to sell or operate the airsoft guns at all,” said Roberts.
ACS Airsoft and other facilities like it are always worried about safety and a safe place to play, but soon that all could be changing.
“Lumping it together with other toys like Nerf or paintball or things of that nature may not be the best category for us,” he said.
Roberts says too much government overreach could take away a popular hobby and hurt his business.
For now, he is trying to get the word out and let people know this is already safe.
“Come visit us,” he said. “If we do nothing more than be able to introduce you to the hobby, show you why it’s safe, and maybe that gives you peace of mind at night. Even if you never play, you know it’s something we can do to inform and educate further than beyond what the industry is doing as a whole.”
The commission posted the proposed rule on May 10, 2023.
There is a 30-day comment period, which is still open.
It ends June 12 and is on a fast track to a final ruling.
Unless the commission changes its mind, the new regulation begins June 26, 2023.
