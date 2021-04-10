Mayfield’s long awaited bikeway has been discussed for years but never seemed to get any closer. After years-worth of delays, the project has gained traction once more with construction potentially on the horizon.
Mayor Kathy O’Nan said there are a few more hurdles to cross before construction can begin in earnest, but the bikeway project is still coming along. A recent snag saw certain bids for the project costing more than what the city originally allocated. However, as of Wednesday, O’Nan said they had already rebidded at an amicable cost and needed only her approval.
“It has gone through a lot of revisions and so it’s not what it looked like when it was first presented to the city, but we are delighted to be able to offer this safer way for bicycles to travel through the city. We’re excited to be able to offer that to the citizens,” O’Nan said.
First proposed in 2016, the project has since hung in limbo, mainly due to cost revisions, she said.
O’Nan plans to announce the approval of the bids at the upcoming city council meeting, but said no action would be needed by councilmembers.
While the prospect of having a dedicated bikeway has been welcomed by prominent cyclist and city councilman Johnny Jackson, he has stated his concerns over having cyclists share the roadway with automobiles. In his experience, bike trails normally have a separate lane from the roadways.
However, despite his reservations over the safety of cyclists utilizing the bikeway, he still has high hopes that it would ultimately do well for Mayfield.
“I sincerely hope it’ll be a positive impact and will be an attraction for our town. And I certainly do hope that people are respectful of the lanes,” he said on Wednesday.
The Messenger reported in 2019 that HDR Inc. was the engineering firm that proposed having the shared lanes instead of a separate lane. At the time, HDR representative Scott Brown told the Mayfield city council that having a separate bike lane would eliminate parking in front of a lot of homes, as well as increase maintenance costs.
The planned routes have not changed since Brown’s 2019 presentation, said Bjarne Hansen, a Community Development-PAS Specialist with the Purchase Area Development District.
Per the map showcased at the time, Brown stated the routes would include portions of Clark, Housman, West Lockridge, North 15th, North 11th, James, North Sixth, North, South Fifth, South, South Sixth, Water, South First, South Seventh, College, Douthitt, East Farthing, South Eighth and South Ninth streets, as well as Charles and Commonwealth drives, and Central Avenue. The routes would also pass by the YMCA, Graves County Courthouse, City Hall, commercial businesses, most public parks and government offices.
After O’Nan addresses the city council meeting on Monday, Hansen said they would plan a pre-construction meeting, but he was reluctant to provide a timeframe on when construction would finally begin.
Brown could not be reached for comment.
