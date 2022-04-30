During a Thursday meeting with the Property Valuation Administrator office, county and city homeowners spoke of taxes that they felt were unjust and claimed their homes were over-assessed.
McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn addressed the daunting task of evaluating “literally every single” county property for fair cash value — a goal, ideally, leading to higher sale prices for homeowners.
The lion’s share has been completed at 76% since Dunn took office in 2018, with 24% of the city remaining, including the Lone Oak and Reidland areas.
However, some attendees questioned the results of a tax formula applied to reality.
Southside resident Jerri West said her assessment rose by $35,000 — a figure unrepresentative of her surrounding neighborhood.
“There’s a condemned house behind me, an abandoned house on the other side … several houses nearby needed to be condemned. There’s no way I could sell my property at what (your office) has valued it at,” West told Dunn.
After the meeting, West told The Sun, “I couldn’t sell my home on a bet.”
“I do put effort into my home, but I live in the Southside and bought my house years ago for $10,900,” she said, before expressing concern about the maintenance of the area.
In 2015, Emily Howard-Morgan of McCracken bought a property for its lot at $12,500. The purchase included a dilapidated home with blown-out windows, closed for safety restrictions.
It assessed at $47,000 and led to roughly $2,500 in extra taxes and a frustrating bureaucratic cycle for her. She eventually sold the property “for nothing, just to get rid of it.”
Dunn expressed sympathy for Howard-Morgan, but not a straightforward solution under state law: There is no process for refunding over-assessed property taxes.
At another point, Dunn admitted surrounding neighborhoods aren’t always a factor in assessing properties.
However, misconceptions persist.
The PVA is a state office that manages county tax rolls. It doesn’t collect overdue taxes, although it can back-charge up to five years if a previously unknown property is discovered and examined.
The office inspects property every four years and determines changes in size and condition. Every April, it mails assessment notices.
County homeowners can appeal assessments before May 16 by email, phone or in person. Contact information is at McCrackenPVA.com.
Dunn recommended providing documentation of recent appraisals, neighborhood sales and evidence of miscalculations in living area space.
According to Dunn, while there have been reports 84% of residents had assessment increases in the past, that number is closer to 11% — some 4,000 of 34,000 assessments.
Dunn said McCracken has seen drastic reassessments due to a lack of resources.
“My staff and I are inspecting literally every single property in the county, updating characteristics and recalculating,” he said. “Some (residents) are seeing big jumps. After we get the county reinspected, we’ll be able to go back to small, moderate increments, but I can’t lower them unless I know yours is right.”
Ideally, assessments are annual, but Dunn said the state declined his request for an emergency reassessment by extra personnel.
“Three years later, here we are,” he said. “We’re a $4- or $5-billion taxable county. If we got $1 billion on the tax roll, the rate for everyone would have dropped quite a bit. But we’re spreading this out.”
