McCracken County is nearing completion of its inspections and property reassessments for the 2020 tax, according to Bill Dunn, property valuation administrator.
In this tax year, the PVA office inspected and reassessed properties in the county tax districts of Hendron (03), Melber (10) and Outside Fire (01) as well as the Carson Park and Pines neighborhoods of Paducah.
Assessments represent the estimated value of property and are based on factors such as recent neighborhood sales, size, condition and age, according to Dunn. Anyone who feels their assessment is incorrect has until July 20 to appeal. After that date, assessments can not be changed.
“Properties that haven’t changed ownership over the past 15 or more years are likely to see the biggest increases, whereas properties that have changed hands over the last three to four years are likely to see no assessment change,” Dunn said.
“Under-assessed properties will not result in any back taxes. We continue to find omitted properties for which those property owners will receive tax bills for up to five years.”
Anyone 65 or older or totally disabled may qualify for the homestead exemption. The current exemption amount reduces a property’s assessment by as much as $39,300.
You must own and live in your home Jan. 1 to qualify. To apply, go to McCrackenPVA.com, or call 270-444-4712 for details. Questions also can be emailed to Bill.Dunn@ky.gov.
