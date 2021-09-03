Project United to feature 400+ volunteers

Teams of volunteers are all set to give back to the community Friday through United Way of Paducah-McCracken County’s annual “Project United” event, which returns after a 2020 break because of COVID-19.
Project United will have 30 volunteer teams and 430 registered volunteers (as of Thursday) for its 11th year, said Anne Bidwell, United Way community impact manager. Organizations submitted 55 projects for the event. The Project United teams are expected to arrive at their sites around 8:30 a.m.
“It is a one-day, half-day, volunteer day where we bring together a lot of our citizens and business partners and organizational partners and they form volunteer teams, and they go out to different service organizations in town to do volunteer projects, which is an exciting, fun time for all. A lot of people get exposed to new helping agencies in our town,” Bidwell told The Sun.
“They meet new people. They learn about how we’re serving each other, which is fantastic and then, of course, for the organizations that are hosting projects, they get to meet new people and introduce them to their mission.”
Bidwell said Project United usually has a big kickoff event in the morning, but volunteer teams are going directly to their projects this year. United Way has prioritized outdoor projects where volunteers can be distant, and it’s not going to have two teams working on the same project, she said.
Project United typically kicks off United Way’s workplace giving campaign each year.
Bidwell said the organization does Project United and then it spends the next few months reaching out to different people and businesses, encouraging them to give by payroll deduction to United Way. The donated funds go into a “big pot,” and donors get to help decide which nonprofits in town will receive portions of the funds for programs.
Two years ago, Project United had 520 volunteers from 50 teams complete 50 projects at 29 local nonprofits, according to United Way.
“In 2020, we did not host Project United due to the pandemic, so we’re really excited to be able to bring it back this year,” Bidwell said.
The teams include groups from area businesses and entities, such as Ingram Barge Company, Computer Services Inc., Harrah’s Metropolis casino, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, the city of Paducah, CFSB, Jim Smith Contracting, Housing Authority of Paducah, and many others, according to United Way. The projects include yard work, painting, organizing, power washing, cleaning, repair work and more at various agencies, organizations and schools.
Lifeline Recovery Center in Paducah is one of the organizations receiving assistance from volunteers. One of its projects involves leveling the ground for playground equipment, said Lifeline Executive Director Ashley Miller.
“We laid sand there a few years ago and with the way that the hill is slanted, the sand and stuff like that is just washed away,” Miller told The Sun.
“It’s been like a big eyesore for a while, and we’ve needed to update it, but whenever you’re working in nonprofit … you got to kind of prioritize the gaps in your needs, and so we’ve been wanting to get this done for quite some time now.”
Miller said Project United is helpful, as the organization could not fill these gaps without the community support and without United Way “stepping up, and doing such an amazing job that they do every single year.”
According to United Way, the event’s title sponsor is UBS, and its lunch sponsor is Atmos Energy. The drink sponsor is Coca-Cola, and a portion of this year’s lunch for volunteers is provided in memory of Daniel Bertrand.
