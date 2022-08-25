Progress on Paducah Water’s Cairo Road elevated storage tank project continues, with Paducah Water expecting the 1 million-gallon tank to be completed by the end of this year.
Those driving down Cairo Road may be able to spot a tall concrete shaft near Industrial Park West standing tall over nearby trees and vegetation.
Construction crews are currently working on the ground welding and assembling parts to what will be the tank itself that stands on top of the shaft. The tank is being assembled at the base level of the water tank’s shaft, with crews working on the first of three levels of paneling and assembling the roof of the tank.
Workers will also paint the tank on the ground, with Industrial Park West’s logo on one side and Paducah Water’s logo on the other side, before lifting the tank and roof to the top of the concrete shaft.
Paducah Water General Manager Jason Petersen said when it is completed, the Cairo Road elevated storage tank would benefit residential and commercial customers in the northwestern portion of Paducah Water’s distribution system, including customers in the pressure zone near Kentucky Oaks Mall and out near Barkley Regional Airport.
“Currently, there is no elevated storage in that particular pressure zone, and we relied on the capacity of the adjacent pressure zones to supplement. This storage will have increased reliability and redundancy by providing some elevated storage,” Petersen said.
“If there were a power outage or something, a disruption in service, the million gallons in that elevated storage would help provide water until we were able to restore a main break, a power outage or something along those lines,” he added.
Petersen also commended Paducah Water Engineering Manager Jacob Northington for his leadership on the project, and complimented the work of contractor Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors, as well as Phoenix’s subcontractors and other Paducah Water employees, for their work on bringing the project’s designs into reality.
Paducah Water began designs on the Cairo Road project in 2020, and began bidding the project in early 2021.
Greater Paducah Economic Development President/CEO Bruce Wilcox said this water tank project would benefit businesses in the western part of the county, and would also compliment and facilitate future projects in the county including at the Triple Rail Site.
Petersen said the water tank project should be completed on schedule and under budget, with an estimated price tag totaling $5.5 million for the whole project.
