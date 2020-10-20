A McCracken County High School senior and the head of the local NAACP chapter have joined forces in an effort to create opportunities for Paducah’s Black citizens.
Morgan Guess, a student and anti-bullying activist, and J.W. Cleary, McCracken County NAACP president, are working together on “Youth 4 Change,” focusing on six areas: employment, home ownership, minority business ownership, the judicial system, education and minority youth development.
Cleary, who is serving as mentor to Guess on the project, helped in identifying what priorities would best serve the needs of Paducah’s Black citizens.
“I stand on the shoulders of W.C. Young, Fred Paxton, W.G. Harvey and Curlee Brown, who would say by working together we all win, because if one group of people is up and the other is down, our community can only go so high,” Cleary said.
“Morgan called me and said ‘I want to work on this, but I want to see some real change.’
“It was amazing because that was my same philosophy, and I have already come up with a few ideas on what real change would be.”
According to Cleary, when you ask someone — Black or white — what they want, they say, “’I want a nice job, I want a nice house, a nice car and a good education for my children.’ So, we’ve come to find out we’ve got more in common than we have differences.
“That’s the reason why I say we can come up with some programs to try to help African Americans get better homes, better jobs, and better financing. It just seems like it’s going to be a whole lot better for all of us.”
According to Guess, some people may be asking why she wants to be in involved in creating opportunities for Black citizens.
“I say, why not me? I want to be part of positive change and I believe my generation is ready to lead,” she said.
“We need people to raise their hands and mine is in the air. It will take all of us, working together, to create a more inclusive and compassionate community.
“Diversity pushes away hate and fosters kindness,” Guess said. “There is a place for every citizen to participate.”
As part of the project, students will lead the work with adult members of the community serving as mentors and coaches.
The group plans to provide an update on its work on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 18.
“We’ve kind of got a road map to go by and we’re hoping to get people on board to work with us on this,” Cleary said.
Students and members of the community who want to participate can visit the website, https://guessantibullying.com/vision-pa ducah/.
