Producer plans to spotlight local historical spots in baseball film

When scouting possible Paducah landmarks and locations to shoot the movie “This Field Looks Green to Me,” executive producer Ron Schmidt said he wants to include places that are of historical significance in the city, especially as it relates to local African-American history.
“This Field Looks Green to Me” is a children’s film that is scheduled to shoot in the next year. Set in the 1950s, the movie centers around the first desegregated Little League in the south and lessons about coming together as a community. Schmidt said the film would also serve to teach children about segregation and race relations in the Jim Crow era and what it was like for people who grew up in that time.
There are three Paducah locations that, because of their historical ties, Schmidt is looking to include in some way with the film process: the Columbia Theatre, Stuart Nelson Park and the Hotel Metropolitan.
Schmidt said he thinks kids learn better through stories rather than reading facts from a history book. He thinks the children in the audience will connect with the themes of the film, and hopes to connect those themes with the local and regional history of segregation.
“This is a story that on the surface, kids will understand. But from a historical standpoint and digging a little bit deeper, they need to know the nuts and bolts [of the history],” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said he wants the film to be beneficial to those locations and hopes the film and any buzz around it would generate interest for people to learn more about the locations and their place in history.
Schmidt spoke with Jeff Canter, an architect at PFGW who is also involved with efforts to save and restore the Columbia Theatre. Canter has also researched the history of Stuart Nelson Park and its namesake. Schmidt would like to have a scene in his film that depicts a segregated crowd going to the theatre to watch a movie. He hopes to spotlight the theatre and create enough interest for people to donate funds for its restoration and use it as an entertainment venue in the future.
Schmidt has also had talks with Betty Dobson, who runs the Hotel Metropolitan museum, about including her and the Hotel Metropolitan in the filming process, and will continue conversations with her while he’s in town this week. He said he thinks Dobson can help with the idea of creating a Legacy Field in Paducah after filming concludes where families can learn about the history of segregation in the city and in the region, and to see where the film was shot.
The Columbia Theatre opened in 1927 as a film and live performance venue, Canter said. Until it was desegregated around the early 1960s, Black people were only allowed to sit in the second balcony area, while white people could sit on the main level. There was also a separate entrance away from the main door to get to the second balcony.
Canter said Stuart Nelson was a president at multiple universities and later, a professor at Howard University. Nelson grew up in Paducah and was a graduate of Lincoln High School, where Black students in Paducah attended high school until schools were desegregated in the 1950s. When the city opened Stuart Nelson Park in the 1930s, it was the only park Black residents were allowed to go to.
The Hotel Metropolitan, which opened in 1908, was Paducah’s first African American-owned hotel. African American professional athletes, musicians and celebrities stayed at the hotel over the years, and it was listed in the Green Book as a safe place for Black travelers to stay overnight. The hotel now operates as a museum about African American history and showcases some of the famous figures who have stayed there.
Schmidt said filming for “This Field Looks Green to Me” would be split between Paducah and Middlesboro, Kentucky. Filming is scheduled for 2022. Its production budget is projected to be about $6 million to $7 million.
