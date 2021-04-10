SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker took to the road Monday to urge local school districts in Illinois to carefully target the roughly $7 billion in federal funds they will soon receive to help students overcome the learning loss they may have suffered during the pandemic.
“We’re all wondering if this was a lost year for our children,” Pritzker said at an early childhood learning center in the Champaign school district. “We worry if a year’s worth of online classes and virtual play dates will impact their future in some negative way in the future.”
Pritzker highlighted a report released last month by the state’s P-20 Council, the Learning Renewal Resource Guide, which outlines many of the issues schools around the state are likely to face as they prepare to return to full in-person learning and some of the strategies they should consider.
Those strategies include things like diagnostic testing to get more precise measurements of where students are in their academic progress; offering more tutoring, counseling and after-school programs; and possibly even lengthening the school calendar to add more days of school.
Most of the money schools stand to receive — about $5 billion of it — will come through the recently-passed American Renewal Plan. The rest is the result of two earlier rounds of federal relief funding.
According to guidelines from the U.S. Department of Education, those funds may be used for things such as buying personal protective equipment or acquiring additional space to ensure social distancing in classrooms, hiring additional staff to address learning loss, implementing strategies to address the social, emotional, mental health and academic needs of students, and funding after-school and other extended learning or enrichment programs.
Schools can also direct the funds to target populations that have been the most disproportionately affected by the pandemic such as students from low-income backgrounds, students of color, students with disabilities, English-language learners, students experiencing homelessness and students with inadequate access to technology.
What remains unclear, however, is how long it will be before all schools can fully reopen. The Illinois State Board of Education has left that decision largely up to local school boards.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, as of Monday, just over 72% of seniors age 65 and over in Illinois, and 40% of all adults age 16 and older, have received at least one dose of vaccine.
But Pritzker said that a recent uptick in new cases and hospitalizations is still preventing the state from entering Phase 5, or full social and economic reopening.
The state is preparing to expand vaccine eligibility to all residents over the age of 16 at the more than 900 state vaccination sites beginning April 12.
Massac County numbers are unchangedAccording to statistics from Southern Seven Health Department, Massac County’s COVID numbers are unchanged from last week.
Two new cases of COVID — one in their 40s and one in their 50s — were reported from March 31 through April 6.
Of the 1303 total cases of COVID in Massac County since the beginning of the pandemic, 1269 people have recovered. As of Tuesday, there were two active cases. The county has had 32 deaths attributed to the disease since August 2020.
Regionally, Southern Seven reports 24 new cases over the past week with 21 recovered. There have been 6665 cumulative cases and 97 deaths in the seven-county region since the pandemic began.
Since the COVID vaccine first arrived on Dec. 16, 2020, 5023 vaccines have been administered in Massac County with 1826 being fully vaccinated through Tuesday. Southern Seven vaccination numbers are reported weekly and were not available
As of Tuesday, according to IDPH, there were 2931 new individuals with COVID-19 identified in the state, bringing the confirmed total to 1,261,667 individuals with 21,395 deaths.
