James Noel with the Princeton Water and Wastewater Commission was on hand Monday, June 5 to answer any questions the Princeton City Council might have about the rate increase. Council member Pat George commended the work that he and the entire department do.

 ABIGAIL WRIGHT | Times Leader

PRINCETON — During the Princeton City Council meeting on Monday, Chris Noel with the Princeton Water and Wastewater Commission talked about rate increases. These increased rates will go into effect in July.

According to Noel, who sought confirmation from the city treasurer, the last rate increase was in 2019. He explained that the increase is based on a cost-of-service survey that the department did. The department has the authority to make these surveys from the city.

