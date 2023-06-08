PRINCETON — During the Princeton City Council meeting on Monday, Chris Noel with the Princeton Water and Wastewater Commission talked about rate increases. These increased rates will go into effect in July.
According to Noel, who sought confirmation from the city treasurer, the last rate increase was in 2019. He explained that the increase is based on a cost-of-service survey that the department did. The department has the authority to make these surveys from the city.
It is a roughly 16% increase across the board, but the increase is affected by different factors such as whether it’s a residential, commercial or industrial system. The meter size and cubic feet of the usage area are also taken into account.
Monthly rates for water service to wholesale customers of the commission shall remain unchanged. Monthly rates for sewer service to customers connected to the commission’s sewer system within the city limits shall remain at their current flat rate.
The new rates will go into effect July 1. Princeton City Council member Pat George, who is also a member of the Water Commission, added that there will be an explanation of the increase in charges on July bills.
