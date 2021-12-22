A piece of mail wound up in Louisville from Princeton Saturday morning after the deadly storms and tornadoes on Dec. 11.
Jenny Paul Giudice, and Matt Giudice, were safe and unhampered by the natural disaster that occurred hundreds of miles west of them in Louisville.
"I walked outside the front door this morning and found a check in the landscaping," Jenny said. “I picked it up and thought maybe the mailman dropped it."
Surprisingly, it wasn’t torn or in poor condition. Upon examining it, she realized it was written out to the Calvary Baptist Church in Princeton, dated 1999.
“The name on the check was Wayne and Charlotte Holt, and their address was Princeton, Kentucky,” Jenny said.
She said her first impression was that it was tornado debris that traveled hundreds of miles.
“Neither one of us could stop thinking about it,” she said.
The first step in their investigation was to identify the Holts. She went to Facebook and began searching. After posting the check on her Facebook page – with the address redacted – she received several responses.
Neighbors, family, and friends reached out to her, claiming the Holts did live in Princeton and are undergoing hardship as a result of the storms. On Tuesday, the post had nearly 40 comments and 110 shares.
“By Saturday evening, I found out their house was destroyed, but they had both survived and were at the hospital," she said. “There is a reason their check was dropped at my front door, and I felt like that was God telling me I needed to do something in return for them."
Without hesitation, Jenny immediately started a GoFundMe.
As of Tuesday, the donation amount was close to $4,000. The fundraiser deadline is Dec. 26, at midnight.
