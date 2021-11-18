The Princeton City Council put out a request for proposal for self-contained breathing apparatuses, approved loan bids, approved of participation in the national opioids settlement agreement, and conducted other business during a meeting this week.
Mayor Dakota Young informed the council he attended the previous Caldwell County Fiscal Court meeting and concluded making a joint bid with the fiscal court, “in the interest of hopefully receiving a better price.”
The council approved the motion to put out a request for proposal for 24 SCBAs, 14 of which are being paid for by the city.
“Our fire department will have across the board new air packs, which is something I think we all look forward to,” Young said.
During the police station renovation and fire truck discussion, Young said, “Keeping in mind our long-term debt and the historically low-interest rates on some of our large capital projects we’re looking forward to in this year’s budget, we are going to move forward with some financing, we feel it is in the best interest of the taxpayers.”
The Ferrara Fire Pumper truck will cost the city $747,834, and the police station renovation contract is $877,400.
The council approved the motion to put out a request for proposal for the financing bid packet.
“We anticipate the projects will be financed separately based on the estimated lives of the assets and would like to match the loan repayment schedule to the lives of each asset with the intention of linking the cost of tax dollars spent to the taxpayers who will reap the benefits of those asset purchases,” according to the financing bid packet.
The council also approved to declare three police vehicles surplus property to offset the purchase of two new police vehicles.
Opioid settlement
The national opioid settlement agreement provides local units of government an opportunity to access billions of dollars. Kentucky is one of the states taking advantage of the settlement agreement.
“Kentucky is expected to receive about $460 million from the settlement. There’s an opportunity for local jurisdictions such as ours to participate and receive a portion of the money,” Young said.
The council approved of the participation in the settlement agreement.
Other business
Young told the council the city’s airport board is expecting a federal grant of $22,000. The council approved the motion to accept the grant monies.
In Young’s executive orders, seven appointments were made to city boards and commissions: Jonathan Chewning was appointed to the Princeton-Caldwell County City-County Park Board, Chad Childress was appointed to the Princeton-Caldwell County City-Park Board, Carol Woodall was appointed to the Planning Commission, Gale Cherry was appointed to the Planning Commission and the Board of Adjustments, Kayla Thomas was appointed to the Board of Adjustments, and Ryals Farless was appointed to the Planning Commission.
During department reports, Public Works Superintendent David Sullenger announced leaf pick-up service starts next week.
Councilwoman Pat George reported the next water commission meeting is Dec. 9. She said Thanksgiving interrupts the regularly scheduled November meeting.
She also informed the council about the annual senior citizens Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 23 at 11:30 a.m., at the Caldwell County Senior Citizen’s Center.
During the airport board report, Councilman Jim Joiner announced the next airport board meeting is on Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m., at the airport.
