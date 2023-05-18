PRINCETON — The Princeton Optimist Club radio auction is less than a month away. Members are hard at work in the local community making preparations.
“There’s a lot of background work that goes into putting it together,” explained Optimist Club President George Kilgore. He shared that Optimist Club members are currently out in the community seeking donations for auction items, including new members.
“With each new member you get, there’s another area of people or contacts that we might not have had in the past,” Kilgore said. New donors and vendors have stepped up to help out this year, but many new community organizations have also asked for help.
Kilgore explained that after the success of last year’s auction, the Optimist Club has seen an increase in community youth organizations reaching out for help, which he is thrilled about. However, in order to be able to support these groups, the auction needs the support of the community.
“Everything, (all the) donations we make, is a result of this radio auction,” Kilgore said. “So, it is a gauge, or a monitor, of what we’re going to be able to do in the upcoming year. For us to be able to do that, we have to have the income from the radio auction.”
The club is still looking for donations of auction items, and Kilgore explained why getting them in sooner is better.
“It sure helps to be able to plan, because we have five nights to plan out,” he said.
The Optimist Club radio auction runs for five nights, and each night has a new set of items to bid on. Additionally, the Optimist Club tries to highlight the donors of the item.
“We want to give every business or everybody that donates, we want to give them proper recognition,” said Kilgore.
Optimist Club members are out and about in the community collecting donations, but Kilgore readily admitted that they might have missed someone who wants to donate. If anyone would like to donate items to the auction, they are encouraged to contact either the Optimist Club or Optimist Club Radio Auction Facebook page or Kilgore directly.
Kilgore also said he’s had some businesses express they don’t offer a service that would make them able to donate an item to the auction, but still want to support. He suggested purchasing a gift card to another local business and donating it on behalf of the company. This way, both the Optimist Club and the local economy are supported, and the company is still able to contribute.
Cash donations are also always accepted, and many are coming in this year earmarked for the Wes York memorial scholarship, which was created at last year’s auction in memory of a Caldwell County High School teacher. Kilgore said it will present five of these scholarships this year, which go to students pursuing trade school as a form of secondary education.
The Optimist Club’s support of youth also extends to Lyon County. Last year, it awarded two scholarships to graduating seniors in the amount of $250 per semester, which are renewable for four years. It award scholarships every year.
The Optimist Club radio auction will be held June 5-9 at the Christian Life Center of First Baptist Church Princeton. It will also be broadcast on WPKY 103.3 nightly.
