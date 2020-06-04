Princeton native Chris George was named board chair-elect for the national Council for Opportunity in Education, a position he will assume at its annual conference in September in San Antonio.
He will serve as the board chair-elect under board chair Sari Byerly of Idaho State University and will begin his one-year term as board chair in September 2021 at the annual conference in Atlanta.
George is the director of the Office of Student Support at Western Kentucky University, a position he has held since 2011. He is the son of Princeton City Council member Pat George.
The Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) is a nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for low-income, first-generation college students and students with disabilities in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., the Pacific Islands and Puerto Rico.
George has served on the COE board for six years as a member of the Southeastern Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel.
“Student Support Services is one of seven U.S. Department of Education grants known as TRIO,” he said.
TRIO was so named because it originally consisted of three programs when it was established in 1968: Upward Bound, Talent Search and Student Support Services.
“The Council of Opportunity in Education is the national organization that lobbies and does professional development for TRIO programs,” George said.
“I served on the Kentucky board in various capacities, served on the Southeastern Association board, and once you serve as the president, vice president or past president of your region, you also are a sitting member for the Council for Opportunity in Education board.”
George is the immediate past president of the Southeastern board, having served as its president in the 2015-17 term.
George said that COVID-19 has affected a lot of pre-college programs that have had to figure out how to work with students in middle and high schools.
“A lot of them have a summer academic component,” he said. “Not being able to bring the students on campus, they’ve had to take everything virtual. It has really caused a lot of issues that are having to be worked out.
“Some of those issues go into the foreseeable future, because we’ve got to figure out what a post-COVID-19 world looks like, not only in education but just as communities, like how to take students on trips.”
George added that several aspects of Student Support Services such as tutoring also fall into the many areas that COVID-19 has affected.
“I spent about an hour two weeks ago talking with the tutor coordinator about filling out a restart plan for our office,” he said. “Do we put up plexiglass barriers between (the tutor and the student)? Put them at ends of a 6-foot table, which is not conducive to tutoring? Do we put everything on Zoom?”
George said the topic was discussed at a recent COE board meeting. The organization has done a lot of professional development to help the school adapt to “the new normal.”
“Every day is different; every week is different,” he said. “I tell people a lot that out of crisis comes creativity.”
George graduated from Caldwell County High School in 1994, then earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Western Kentucky in 1999, a master’s degree in history in 2002 from WKU, an education specialist degree in education administration in 2011 from WKU and a doctor of educational leadership in 2017 from the University of the Cumberlands.
