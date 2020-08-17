Princeton man honored after 61 years of teaching

PRINCETON
Dale Faughn is known locally as a teacher, having put in 61 years — three generations’ worth of students — in the Caldwell County School District, but he was much more than that.
Faughn served with the Marines at the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945, an inspiration for one of most poignant poems. He was a candidate to fly in the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1986. He was also named Kentucky poet laureate by the Kentucky Legislature, serving that post from 1986 to 1990.
Most can agree that Faughn has led a full life, dedicated to service, education and the arts.
The Caldwell County High School Class of 1961 on Tuesday presented Vaughn with a framed copy of his poem “I Met the Flag at Iwo Jima” that featured a photo of the author. The presentation was scheduled to be made during the Butler-Caldwell reunion next month, but that was canceled.
The poem was written as Faughn was returning to the States and was the first poem he had written, he said, since he was in grade school. It earned the George Washington Honor Medal Award from Freedom’s Foundation.
The poem ends, “That special morn on Iwo’s isle, I stood and gazed a long, long while. My heart leaped up — gone was the sag, for there, I truly met the flag.”
Faughn began teaching right out of college in 1944, leading classes in Fredonia before coming to the Butler Building in Princeton when Fredonia was consolidated into Caldwell County High School in 1971.
Faughn retired from teaching in 2011 at the age of 85. With a degree in agriculture, he taught those classes and several science courses, including biology.
“I enjoyed it; I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said of his chosen profession. “I went to school in Lyon County — I’m originally from the Lamasco area (in southeastern Lyon County). I had one of the greatest teachers I think that I’ve ever had for five years — not in the same grade.
“She seemed like she knew everything, but she wasn’t that know-it-all type. She was a great inspiration. … She inspired me to be a teacher, and I had that urging through grade school and high school and college, and I kept it when I was in the service.”
Faughn said one of his sons was called to be a pastor.
“You know, pastors sometimes talk about being called by God,” he said. “I don’t think he calls only preachers. I really feel like that was my call from God, to be a teacher, but I sometimes say that some of my students wished that I hadn’t been listening when he called me.”
Faughn’s call to poetry began at Iwo Jima and was something he continued throughout his life.
“I wrote two poems on the way back from Iwo Jima onboard ship,” he said. “Then, I just got such a feeling from expressing myself that I wanted to keep it up. Through the years, off and on, I kept on writing poetry.
“I love to give poetry recitals sometimes on special subjects like for Veterans Day. I go from place to place when people want me to give poetry recitals with a mixture of poetry.”
As a teacher, Faughn was inspired to apply for the teacher’s position on the Space Shuttle Challenger, which exploded soon after launch on Jan. 28, 1986, killing all seven onboard, including Concord, New Hampshire, teacher Christa McAuliffe.
“I got as far as going to Lexington to be interviewed,” Faughn said of his experience. “I was a little past 60, and I thought that maybe I was a little too old for space, but I enjoyed going through (the experience).
“After the shuttle was wrecked, my principal asked me to do a thing for the whole school — a poem — so I wrote a poem about that and I included all of the people who were on the shuttle.”
Few people can list life details such as these. Such people are living resources, people who can teach through their experiences that are bolstered by their achievements.
“I’m 94 now, and life has been tremendous for me,” Faughn said. “I frequently say that God and people have really blessed me. At school, at different times, I would go to my mailbox there, and I’d find a little note that said, ‘Thought you might be interested in this.’
“It would be a brochure about some little university or college that was having a program that summer. I’d apply and go there, and (teachers and administrators) would all pay my school expenses. I really enjoyed that.
“I just haven’t ever been able to get enough learning,” he said. “I just long for it; it’s so satisfying. I have an appetite to learn.”
