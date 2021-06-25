PRINCETON — Once a landmark against the skyline of Princeton, now an empty lot, the Princeton Hosiery Mills began operations Aug. 17, 1918. The Harralsons sold the business in November 1986 to Munsingwear. That sale involved the Hosiery Mills, LeRoi Hosiery, Trigg Knitting and Norris Hosiery in Tennessee.
Most of the information for this article came from the book, “Princeton Hosiery Mills: A Family Affair,” written by Grayson Harralson in 1983. The book is available at George Coon Public Library, and anyone who would like to learn more about the Princeton Hosiery Mills may check out the book.
It all began when an organizing meeting was held in the office of Dr. Robert Hearne, located on Broadway in Paducah on April 10, 1918. The meeting resulted in the creation of the Princeton Hosiery Mills, when those in attendance, Hearne, George G. Harralson, Rozzie S. Sneed, Roy McKinney, Roscoe Reed and W.E. Cochran, voted to build a new 30-by-190-foot building at the corner of Washington and McNary streets in Princeton, and to buy machinery from E.O. Davis and move the machinery to Princeton when the building was complete.
Hearne had become interested in the manufacture of hosiery through a friend, E.O. Davis, who was a looper fixer in one of the Paducah Hosiery Mills. Davis had come up with an idea for building a new and improved looper, a machine that closed the toes of all hosiery with a small, smooth seam. The machine was known as The Wright Steady Dial.
In late July 1918, machinery and equipment were moved into the new structure in Princeton. Frank Blackburn was contractor of the one-story, 5,700-square-foot brick building. The bricks were supplied by the Dalton Brick Company in Hopkinsville. The building had one restroom for ladies and a smaller one for the men. It was heated by two pot-bellied stoves and was lighted by incandescent lights.
Production formerly started on Aug. 12, 1918. Harralson was general manager; Sneed was superintendent. He was a former employee of the Paducah Hosiery Mills, a good mechanic, familiar with all the machines, and a good fixer of knitting machines. He brought with him Clyde Stall, an experienced fixer of rib machines and looping machines. Sneed also brought with him Lola Davidson, a teacher of transfer knitting and looping.
Cecil Kennedy, at the age of 14, became the first male employee from Princeton. He had asked for a job before the mill opened and Sneed trained him to fix knitting machines. During the early months, Grace Hogan, Elizabeth Sell, Vada Stallins, Ruth Jennings, Cyrena Hendrick, Mozell Williamson and Ida Lane were employed as knitters and loopers. Five were taught to transfer knit and two were taught to loop. The first bookkeeper was M. Yeiser. Lucy Grooms was employed in the office.
Following 4 1/2 months of operation, in 1918, 1,514 dozens of hosiery had been knitted and shipped in the greige (a term used for hosiery that was completely manufactured but had not been dyed, finished or packaged) in wooden crates to Thomas Buck & Company in Philadelphia. Only one style had been produced. A dye house and finishing house would be added a few years later.
The first addition, containing 5,244 square feet, was a two-story brick building constructed on the back property line joining the original building on the east side, giving the mill an L shape.
In 1922, a second floor containing 5,700 square feet, was added to the original building bringing the total working space to 16,644 square feet. A dye house was built at the east end of the building and a man named Green came from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to start dyeing and finishing departments. Curlin Frances was trained as dyer, and Carl Phelps was trained and made foreman of the finishing department.
In 1924, a two-story wing was added to the south next to the dye house and stockroom, adding 8,160 square feet for a total operating space of 24,804 square feet.
Another expansion was made in 1927 when a two-story wing was added northeast of the original building (42-by-120 feet) totaling 10,080 square feet, which brought the total operating space to 34,884 square feet.
In 1929, the defunct Menzie Shoe Company building was purchased for the purpose of starting up a ladies hosiery mill. The building was a one-story brick building located on the east side of Cadiz Street. Vassar was the name given to the ladies mill.
In 1930, when the worst depression of the century happened, the mill had to cut wages and pay no dividends. Costs had to be cut in every way possible, even by booking orders at a loss. This continued for the next few years with wages having to be cut again.
The mill saw its first strike in 1937 by workers who stayed outside on a picket line. It lasted almost three months, being costly to both the business and the employees.
In 1939, the Vassar Hosiery Mill was liquidated and the building sold to C.J. Bishop, president of Cumberland Manufacturing Company, which made shirts and work clothing.
According to an article in The Times Leader, the original mill continued operating for many decades and was in business for over 70 years. The building was demolished in May 2015. Many people in the Princeton area either worked there, had family and friends that worked there or knew of someone who had worked there.
The Princeton landmark held many memories and provided jobs for many people during its time of operation. (For more information, check out the book mentioned at the beginning of this article. There are many more details about the mill found in the book.)
