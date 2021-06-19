Princess Theaters owner paints bleak picture of industry's future

MAYFIELD — As the curtain lifts on many restrictions related to COVID-19 last year, the far reaching effects the pandemic had on the movie industry is becoming more apparent. One small-town theater owner believes things will never be the same again.
In-person cinema theaters are struggling despite re-opening, said Joe Smith, the owner of Princess Theaters. While many businesses push for a return to form, Smith said the pandemic caused a major shift in the theater industry’s status quo.
As theaters closed their doors last year in the wake of COVID-19, movie distributors began putting their films on pay-per-view or streaming services, such as HBO Max. Smith said he feels that trend is here to stay. Whereas before, theaters across the U.S. were given exclusive rights to show newer films for 90 days before going to other formats like DVDs, Blu-rays and streaming, he said that’s no longer the case.
“Well that’s banished,” he said. “That’s gone. I don’t see things getting back to normal, ever. I do believe distributors will continue to put their products out online, pay-per-view and streaming, and all that for quite some time.”
The move to streaming platforms, he added, is the main reason theaters like his are still losing money every week, with around a 50-75% cut to potential income.
Adding to the problem, Smith said distributors are still requesting the same playtimes as before the pandemic started.
Furthermore, the industry will likely move to a 30-day exclusivity standard for theaters in 2022, he said, which is particularly troubling for small theaters. The first week a movie is shown in Princess Theaters, Smith said he might make money, but the following three weeks he won’t and won’t be able to bring in any new movies until “minimal runtime” is reached.
The last few weeks have been particularly “terrible” as there are “not any good movies coming out right now,” he said.
Smith said he believes as time passes, more and more theaters will buckle under the industry’s shifting landscape and shut their doors for good. Some industry experts, Smith said, are predicting around 5,000 theaters across the U.S. will ultimately close. Two of his friends, who were also theater owners, have already closed permanently.
Small theaters aren’t alone in their plight, he said, as larger theaters are also feeling strained. With no new movies to show, Smith said large 30-screen theaters won’t have any product to show, making them potentially not feasible to operate.
A representative from Cinemark reached by phone declined to comment. The Mayfield Messenger was unable to reach anyone for comment at the Cheri Theaters in Murray.
As for the Princess Theaters itself, even though it’s not making money and is still in significant debt, Smith said he thinks there will be just enough business for him to “keep my doors open.” He has managed to stay afloat by selling his old film collection that he has collected since he was 11 years old.
Even though his business dropped 87% between 2019 and 2020, Smith said he continues to work for his “loyal customers” who have supported his theater throughout the pandemic.
“That’s the only reason I keep this place open,” he said. “This place doesn’t make money, but I love running this little theater. I love this community.”
Smith has not only scaled back operations to deal with loss in revenue, he has also filed for the shuttered venue operators through the Small Business Administration. If awarded, he will move into a “debt free” position.
