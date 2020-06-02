A comprehensive online guide to the June 23 Kentucky primary election is available on the Paducah Sun’s website, paducahsun.com, as well as the websites of each west Kentucky newspaper published by Paxton Media Group and WPSD Local 6.
The guide can be accessed by clicking on “2020 Kentucky Primary” at the top of each website.
It includes voting plans and sample ballots for the west Kentucky counties of Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken.
The 2020 primary was originally scheduled for May 19, but was postponed until June 23 by state officials due to the COVID-19 crisis.
There are four ways to vote in the primary election:
• Request an absentee ballot from the county clerk’s office.
• Request an absentee ballot online at govoteky.com.
• In-person voting at the county clerk’s office from June 8-22.
• Election day: In-person at the McCracken County Courthouse.
For more information on McCracken County voting plans, contact County Clerk Julie Griggs at 270-444-4702-4737, or visit mccracken countyclerk.net.
