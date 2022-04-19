On Monday evening, county primary election candidates helped put faces to names that will be on the ballot, during a candidate forum at the McCracken Cooperative Extension Office.
The figures running for office or reelection answered questions from a moderator on a myriad of topics: career qualifications, local systemic issues, fiscal management and, of course, taxes.
Running for county judge-executive are Matt Moore, R, Gary Vander Boegh, D, and incumbent Craig Clymer, R.
In an offered question, Clymer called a premium tax being construed as anti-business a “misconception,” referencing a financial turnaround the county has made in recent years.
District 1 incumbent Bill Bartleman, R, prioritized fiscal responsibility and referenced nearly a decade ago when the county had a surplus of some $8 million.
“There were a lot of bond issues — not for bad things — but we never had a way to pay for them, so the surplus dwindled to less than $1 million two years ago. We’ve built a surplus (now) of $5- or $6 million,” Bartleman said.
District 3 incumbent Eddie Jones, R, echoed the sentiment, adding that revenue is lost annually on county jail operations.
“The jail is the biggest liability. It’s kicking our butts,” Jones said. “Pre-trial confinement of a felony is paid for by the state. If an inmate is dangerous, sure, we need it … but if an inmate has a $1,000-dollar bond — we’ve decided they’re not dangerous.”
District 2 challenger Richard Abraham, R, spoke on training inmates for better job skills while incumbent Jeff Parker, R, listened.
In the sheriff’s race, Wesley R. Orazine, R, is challenging incumbent Ryan Norman, R.
Both spoke on an invasive county-wide drug problem, with Norman calling for a “two-pronged solution” in keeping drug traffickers off the streets while aiding victims of substance abuse.
“There was a time in McCracken when drugs were hard to find,” said Orazine, calling the advent of locally sourced methamphetamine a “tidal wave. There were some cases when meth carried higher charges than murder — not saying I agree — but for traffickers, a (mere) slap on the wrist is not a deterrent.”
Incumbent Jailer David Knight, R, said the past three years have been under budget. Also running are former county coroner Dan Sims, R, and Jonathan Griggs, R.
“How I spend your money is important to me, and I should put out a better inmate than I receive. Taking care of our jail also takes care of our community,” Knight said.
In Kentucky, Republican and Democratic primary elections are closed, meaning registered voters may only vote in their party’s primary, and all voters may participate in nonpartisan races.
Voting day for the primaries is Tuesday, May 17, at an assigned polling place or the McCracken County Courthouse. Registered voters must bring a driver’s license or photo ID.
As a reminder, absentee voting is available until May 3 for mail-in. Walk-in voters have from May 4-11 for excuse voting and May 12-14 for no-excuse voting. Request a ballot at GoVoteKY.com or call 270-444-4702.
