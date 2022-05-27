Local groups and volunteers have put work in over the last three months to organize Paducah Pridefest, a nonprofit event which celebrates and recognizes members of the LGBTQ+ community as well as celebrating diversity within the community.
Paducah Pridefest is set for June 4 from noon to 9 p.m. in the parking lot on the corner of Kentucky Avenue and Third Street between The Johnson Bar, Italian Village Pizza and Regions Bank, with some vendors set up in the public parking lot across the street.
The event will include food, drinks, performances from LGBTQ+ musicians and acts Jennifer Knapp and Wild Ponies, and performances from drag performers including LaLa Ri, an Atlanta-based drag queen and former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant, and over a dozen other local drag performers.
Jeff Hudson, Paducah Pridefest volunteer who is helping to coordinate the festival, said Paducah Pridefest gives people the opportunity to be present and to be themselves in a safe space where they can enjoy entertainment and see themselves represented on stage, especially after not being able to come together the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s really just a celebration of diversity and inclusion in our community. It’s a celebration of the LGBTQ community, a celebration of love, and we are so excited we are able to do it here in Paducah and to do it as quickly as we have,” Hudson said.
Hudson said the festival started out in March with a group of grassroot volunteers, many of whom identify as being part of the LGBTQ+ community or allies of the LGBTQ+ community. These volunteers reached out to Beautiful Paducah, a recently formed nonprofit organization focused on the beautification and preservation of Paducah, to see whether the group would be able to help organize a Pride event.
Hudson said Whitney Ravellette Wallace and Tyler Wallace, the co-founders of Beautiful Paducah, were happy to get on board with the project, and credited the duo and Beautiful Paducah with landing sponsors and helping to take the event from an idea to reality within three months.
“We are looking forward to welcoming individuals and families from across western Kentucky to this event and celebrating the diversity in our community,” Ravellette Wallace said in a press release.
Hudson said the effort to organize the non-profit Paducah Pridefest is an effort for the community and by the community. He said the festival’s organizers are proud of being led by local LGBTQ+ community members and allies and making the event a nonprofit one, especially as conversations are taking place within the broader LGBTQ+ community about the commercialization of Pride.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka has donated products to Paducah Pridefest, and Hudson said proceeds from Tito’s products will go toward Paducah Pridefest and Beautiful Paducah to make the festival an annual occurrence.
In addition to the Beautiful Paducah duo, who also own The Johnson Bar, other supporters of Paducah Pridefest include The 1857 Hotel, Paducah Axe and GT Productions among several other local and regional sponsors and donors.
Around 35 booths will be set up for local businesses, nonprofits, LGBTQ+ inclusive churches and other organizations, Hudson said. There will also be free HIV testing courtesy of LivWell as well as free COVID vaccinations from noon to 4 p.m.
Paducah Pridefest also lines up with LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which is recognized annually every June.
A donation of $5 is suggested for those who plan to attend Paducah Pridefest next weekend and have the means to donate.
More information can be found on Paducah Pridefest’s Facebook page.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.