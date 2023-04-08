When an estimated 1,700 people filled out downtown Paducah last year, organizers of Paducah Pridefest were “blown away.”
“We were so pleased,” said Jeff Hudson, a volunteer coordinator Friday.
Last year was the first that nonprofit Beautiful Paducah organized the festival celebrating LGBTQ+ rights and identity.
Hudson said last year’s donations gave the festival about $18,000 toward bringing in more nationally recognized talent, which he hopes will draw a larger crowd to this year’s festival, set for June 3.
Headlining the music lineup will be former American Idol contestant Noah Davis, while drag performers include RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Roxxxy Andrews and Heidi N Closet, as well as drag king Noah Cider, a prior winner of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.
Hudson said some of the performers were selected after organizers of the festival asked for suggestions in a poll following last year’s event.
Hudson said a wave of countrywide legislation taking aim at LGBTQ+ identity and issues caused some concern about the festival, especially when the Kentucky legislature introduced a bill that would have regulated drag performances.
But as that bill never passed, Hudson said he’s excited to present a festival that will be appropriate and fun for all age groups.
“I was very proud of what a diverse crowd we had, as far as age and family and race,” Hudson said, adding the entertainment will be “very respectful.”
“I think it’s very inspiring for our community to be able to bring the whole family to this type of event and expose them to the diversity that exists in this community,” he said.
He also thanked the event’s sponsors for their continued support amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ voices.
“I think in this climate, for sponsors … that still have our back and want to support us, I just feel like that’s truly amazing to have that level of commitment to our community.”
Hudson recalled only one protestor who picketed last year’s event, and seemed to be angry about “everything” including rock ’n’ roll music in general.
He called the community support, even from people outside the LGBTQ+ community “inspiring.”
“It kind of gives you hope,” he said.
