A bite from the wrong Lone Star tick can cause you to become allergic to red meat for the rest of your life. It’s an illness called alpha-gal syndrome, and one local expert said it’s becoming more common.

Baptist Health Primary Care APRN Jacquelyn Van Waters said that within a few hours of eating red meat, someone with alpha-gal syndrome can develop a rash all over their body. According to Van Waters, there were only 24 reported cases of the syndrome in 2009. It’s now in the thousands.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In