The Princeton woman accused of killing her estranged husband in a stabbing appeared in court by videoconference Wednesday, where her attorney requested more time to attempt to negotiate her case.
Kimberly Smothers, 42, is charged with murder in the January death of Matt Smothers, who was found with a stab wound to his leg in an alley off Ratliff Street, according to Princeton police.
A witness told police that Kimberly Smothers stabbed the man after an argument, and fled on foot.
Police said she was arrested after returning to the scene.
Her attorney, Andrea Moore, said Wednesday that Smothers had received an offer from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins, but was not interested in accepting the terms.
She told Circuit Judge C.A. “Woody” Woodall that they might be able to reach an agreement given “a little more time.”
Woodall set a pretrial conference for Sept. 1, at which time, if an agreement hasn’t been reached, he will look to set a trial date.
