You worked hard to prepare the vegetable garden, planted, weeded, fertilized and it is all paying off with a bumper crop of great tasting produce right from the garden and healthy for you as well. Many of the fruits and vegetables will continue to produce on their own along with newly seeded succession plants for fall harvest.
What to do and how to do with all the harvest? Preserve excess harvest for your use and for those who no longer garden. There are many methods from which to choose, including canning, de-hydrating, freezing, juicing, pickling and storing in the refrigerator for an extended period. The method used depends on the vegetable, the shelf-life of each method and how much work you want to put into it.
Refrigerator: Place in a plastic bag in the vegetable drawer. Store vegetables and fruits separately as they shorten the shelf-life of vegetables. Do not store root crops in refrigerators as their high humidity level will shorten the shelf-life and diminish flavor of the root crop plants. Cabbage, carrots and sweet potatoes will last up to four months.
Freezing: Chop root vegetables, blanch, drain, immediately dip in ice water to stop cooking, store in a plastic bag and squeeze all air out. Add salt to the boiling to maintain color and improve flavor.
Blanch beets one to two minutes, carrots four minutes, and ear of corn depends on ear size seven to 10 minutes. Average storage is three months. In addition, the best candidates for storage are broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, peas, peppers and herbs. Onions and peppers do not need blanching.
Canning: If you have not canned in a while, note that tomatoes are not as acidic as they once were. Request KY Extension Service publication: 2.ca.uky.edu>agc7>pubs>FCS3580, or FCS-HES.ca.uky.edu>publication>home-canning or contact your Extension Office.
Whether you grow your own apples or purchase from a local orchard, making your own applesauce is a fun family project for home use or gifts. Wash, core, cut into cubes, add water, and fruit to a pot and cook down to a medium thick consistency. Enhance the flavor by adding cinnamon and/or brown sugar. Store in glass jars or plastic refrigerator containers.
Birds — Keep water fountains clean and filled. Reduce or cease feeding if you have a lot of squirrels who raid the feeders or rabbits who gather under the feeders.
Garden — Pinch leggy annuals to force setting new buds and branching. To dry hydrangeas immediately immerse stems in two to three inches of water. Remove all foliage. The flower will absorb the water and dry on its own. To deadhead hydrangeas, cut the stem back to a small bud on the stem. It encourages more blooms and a healthy plant. Water newly planted heat-loving plants one to three times a week until established.
When watering dry ground, a second watering will allow water to soak in. For hand-watering, wait 10 minutes and repeat. Program the drip-system 20 minutes apart. Add one inch of mulch around the base of the new plants.
Trees and shrubs — Black walnut nuts are starting to drop. Keep picked up as they can be dangerous projectiles when mowed. Nut drop will continue until mid- to late October. To stop insect bite itch, rub the walnut’s green husk on the bite. It stains the skin, but wears off. Clothing stains are permanent.
Vegetables — Plant a succession of beans and radishes. Sow cabbage ¼-inch deep in rich moist soil. Expect germination in four to six days. Take care weeding pumpkins as roots are tender and shallow. Add mulch to retain moisture and reduce weeds.
July 27 — “Herb Appeal Luncheon,” McCracken County Master Gardeners, Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, 11:30 a.m. program, lunch noon, tickets $25 (checks only). For more information: 270-554-5920.
Aug. 2 — “Rare Plants” Lunch Break Series, by Kendall McDonald, Kentucky Nature Preserves Botanist, Marshall County Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield Hwy., Benton. 12:15-12:45 p.m. RSVP by July 29, $12 includes lunch. 270-527-3285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.