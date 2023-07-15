You worked hard to prepare the vegetable garden, planted, weeded, fertilized and it is all paying off with a bumper crop of great tasting produce right from the garden and healthy for you as well. Many of the fruits and vegetables will continue to produce on their own along with newly seeded succession plants for fall harvest.

What to do and how to do with all the harvest? Preserve excess harvest for your use and for those who no longer garden. There are many methods from which to choose, including canning, de-hydrating, freezing, juicing, pickling and storing in the refrigerator for an extended period. The method used depends on the vegetable, the shelf-life of each method and how much work you want to put into it.

