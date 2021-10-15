Prescription take-back event scheduled for Oct. 23

The Paducah Police Department is partnering with Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department to put on a drive-thru Drug Take Back event on Oct. 23.
The free, anonymous event will take place at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Medical Pavilion, 225 Medical Center Drive, just off Lone Oak Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will provide the public with an opportunity to get rid of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medication. Pills and patches can be disposed of at this event, but the department will not take liquids, needles or medical sharps.
“Many families have left-over prescription drugs, or a loved one has died and the family is left with their medications to dispose of. The drug take-back day gives them a chance to do so in a safe manner,” Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said in a news release.
The event is part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is being held at collection sites across the nation on Oct. 23.
In 2019, the Paducah Police Department collected and disposed of 510 pounds of prescription medication, according to the department’s website.
There is also a drop box for prescription medication available at the Paducah Police Department headquarters on Broadway Street. The drop box is in the lobby and is available year-round during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.