Flower shows are always exciting. The designs are amazing, and the plant specimens are spectacular. At this year’s McCracken County flower show, plant material will be the focus of the June 20, Horticulture Specialty Flower Show.
Why a flower show with only plants? It is a chance for gardeners to brag about their gardening talents while educating the public as to what can grow in our area with each specimen ID’d by its botanical name, and variety or common name. It is so much easier to ask for a plant when the full name is known.
Entering a horticulture show is easy and really is a fun learning experience. The key to “easy” is to start preparing now.
Obtain a copy of the show schedule(see source below), follow directions, and mark those plants that will be perfect by the 20th. Don’t forget to include non-blooming shrubs and trees. Check off your best 12 entries(limit per person) plus a couple for back-up. Keep a list of the plants with their genus, species, and variety or common name. This information is needed on the entry tag available at the show.
Make up a show kit that includes: schedule, pruners or scissors, Q-tip(to remove any insects or dirt), water-proof pen, and mailing labels(for entry exhibitor information), list of your entries, and carrier of specimens in water. The show committee provides bottles, staging and water.
Cut specimens a couple of days before the show to groom and condition them so that they will hold up through entering and the rest of the show. For most plants, cut in the morning, immediately submerge in water, keep cool and out of the sun. Cross-cut woody stems to improve water absorption. Cut stems at an angle and immediately place in tepid water. Mist plants but do not apply plant shine or milk on foliage.
Specimen stem length should be appropriate for the plant. Remove all foliage that will be under water as it shortens the life of the plant. To hold the specimen up-right looking at the judges, wedge in place with boxwood, but only enough to hold it in place and not overpower the plant. Goggle: How to condition cut flowers for more information.
June 24, pick up your ribbons and premiums at Floral Hall, Carson Park.
Avoid yard work at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are the most active.
Garden -The soil is damp enough to be able to gently pull weeds by holding the plant at its base and steadily pull. Add fragrance to the garden; container gardenia, lavender, tuberose and antique roses and ‘Sunny Knock Out’ the most fragrant of the series. For June color in the shade plant hosta(leaf), hellebore(leaf), trillium, dicentra(bleeding heart) heuchera(coral bells) and phlox. For the cutting garden plant Shasta daisies, feverfew, baby’s breath, statice, zinnias, cosmos, strawflowers, poppies, delphiniums, sweet peas, and ornamental grasses.
Trees — Plant winter-killed trees with non-invasive varieties. Replace burning bush with Virginia sweetspire. Butterflybush can become invasive. Plant sterile butterfly bush ‘Buzz’ series instead. Do not plant highly aggressive Paulownia.
Vegetables — Allow some lettuce bolt to form seed as it is a favorite of goldfinches. Do not buy vegetable starts if they are bearing fruit or flowers as it indicates they are under stress. Leave suckers at the base of corn as they provide extra support.
June 6 — “Floral Arrangement”, Toolbox series, McCracken Co. Master Gardeners, McCracken Co. Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah, 5 p.m., no fee.
June 7 — “Rain Barrels and Rain Gardens”, Lunch Break series, Marshall Co. Master Gardeners, Benton, 1933 Mayfield Hwy, Benton. RSVP by May 29, $12 includes lunch. 270-527-3285.
June 14 and 21 — “Culinary Herbs” Master Gardener Library Lessons, Marshall Co. Public Library Branches at Hardin (June 14) and Calvert City(June 21), 10 to 11 a.m., 270-527-9969.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
