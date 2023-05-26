Flower shows are always exciting. The designs are amazing, and the plant specimens are spectacular. At this year’s McCracken County flower show, plant material will be the focus of the June 20, Horticulture Specialty Flower Show.

Why a flower show with only plants? It is a chance for gardeners to brag about their gardening talents while educating the public as to what can grow in our area with each specimen ID’d by its botanical name, and variety or common name. It is so much easier to ask for a plant when the full name is known.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.

