For those of us who love asparagus and hate to pay the price for it, the good news is that asparagus really is not difficult to grow. The bad news is that we must wait three years to harvest the first crop. It takes that long for it to establish its root system to produce a quality spear.

The secret to success with asparagus is patience, the right variety(ies) and bed preparation. The 3-year wait is worth it. A well-prepared bed and site appropriate varieties, asparagus will provide healthy spears for 15-30 years. While waiting for a soil test result, select a site with good drainage, sandy soil, and is acid-free. Work up the bed for spring planting. The soil test will determine what amendments are needed to meet asparagus’ requirements.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In