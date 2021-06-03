The Precision Machine Inc. building on South Third Street was demolished Wednesday after suffering significant damage from a fire Monday night.
John Mayhan, the president of Precision Machine Inc., said it is still too early to talk specifically about the future of the business.
“Right now, we’re taking this day by day,” he said. “We still have to do a lot of work just to assess what the damage is and what we’re going to have to do.
“We just need to take a look at exactly what’s going on. We don’t know the integrity of the building. We don’t know what’s going to be able to be saved, but we do know this: A lot of the facility is in good shape, and we plan to be up and running in those particular areas that we can as soon as possible. Our goal here is not necessarily to sit there and worry about this and this alone. It’s also to get back to work as soon as possible.”
Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle said he expected for Third Street to be opened to through traffic Wednesday evening. The road was blocked off Monday night because the side of the building facing Third Street was deemed unstable and considered a threat to fall into the street. That potential threat was limited if not totally removed by the demolition of that portion of the building.
He added that the investigation was completed to the furthest extent possible under the circumstances.
“We have done all that we can do,” he said. “Due to the damage to the area that we suspect being the area of origin, we’re not going to be able to determine, for sure, the cause of the fire. It is going to remain undetermined as an official classification.
“That buys time for (Precision Machine) to evaluate and further study the remaining portion of the building to see what they’re going to have to do with it.”
The company has been known as Precision Machine Inc. since 1987, when it was bought from Louis Iger by Buel Alexander and Randy Warmath. The business was employee-owned from 2012 to 2017, when it was acquired by Xtek Inc. of Cincinnati. More than 80 employees worked at Precision Machine at the time of the fire.
