A December pre-trial conference has been scheduled in a lawsuit regarding the city of Paducah’s Tax Increment Financing district.
As previously reported, a lawsuit was filed in McCracken Circuit Court in early November 2020 that seeks to prevent the city from acting upon the TIF ordinance. The TIF ordinance was adopted by the city in 2019.
The plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit were Marshall and Alberta Davis, Mark and Paula Foglesong, Ronnie James, Kelly and Rebecca Ausbrooks, David and Linda Curtis, Beverly McKinley, Tony Veltri, Mike and Cindy Wyatt, Nicki Roof and Concerned Taxpayers of Paducah and McCracken County, KY, LLC.
Paducah attorney David Kelly, who represents the city, told The Sun that there was a motion hour on Friday.
“(The judge) set a pre-trial conference for Dec. 3 and during the period from now to Dec. 3, the parties are supposed to do whatever discovery they deem fit and, then on the third, we have a hearing before the court to determine whether or not the case can then be set for trial or hearing or whatever,” Kelly said.
The city had filed a motion for summary judgment in the lawsuit earlier this year, and there was a motion hearing on June 10. McCracken Circuit Court Judge Tim Kaltenbach later denied the motion in a ruling entered on July 13.
In regard to Paducah’s TIF district, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave the city its preliminary approval in August 2019, and the city received final TIF approval this past March. With final approval, KEDFA authorized up to $21.4 million in tax increment financing for the city.
A major planned development inside the TIF district is the City Block project with Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures.
The approximately $21 million private investment will include development of a boutique hotel, mixed-use buildings, public parking and green space at Second and Broadway downtown. The previous Paducah City Commission approved the City Block project’s development agreement in August 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.