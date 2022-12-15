Louisville-based developer, The Marian Group, has started pre-leasing apartments for The Dunlap at the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School campus in Paducah.
The approximately $14.6 million rehabilitation project at 401 Walter Jetton Blvd. includes 42 housing units and restoration of the Symphony Hall. The Paducah Symphony Orchestra will return to its former home and open a music academy in a portion of the facility.
The schoolhouse originally opened in 1921 as Augusta Tilghman High School before later becoming a junior high school. It remained a school until 1980. In 1999, part of the building was made into residential housing and reopened as Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments.
The major project was announced in 2020.
According to a news release, The Dunlap offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with several handicap-accessible units and community spaces, such as a laundry room, community room, art studio and gallery, and an on-site leasing office. Preference will be given to veterans, and seniors age 62 and up. Family units will also be available.
The Marian Group has been working together with PSO to provide it with tenant space at the campus to hold educational programs and services, as well as space for administrative offices.
The PSO plans to return to the facility in 2023 and occupy approximately 17,000 square-feet of space in the Symphony Hall and the basement, according to the news release. As previously reported by The Sun, the PSO will have concerts at the restored hall, but regular PSO concerts will remain at The Carson Center.
“This is a project that has been undertaken with Kentucky Housing Corporation tax credits and in collaboration with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra,” Paducah Mayor George Bray said.
“It’s an investment in our community. In that building, PSO will have what they need for teaching and music education for Paducah …. The only thing that makes this project viable is the affordable housing.”
Bray called it a “cornerstone” for Southside renovation projects.
“I am excited about them starting the pre-lease process to get people interested in the building,” Bray said. “I have met with the company’s CEO several times and we’ve formed a good, collaborative relationship. I’m hopeful that there’ll be more projects.”
The Marian Group broke ground in August 2021, with construction and renovation expected to take around 18 months. Earlier in 2021, the Paducah City Commission authorized up to $100,000 in grant funds to assist with roof stabilization for the project.
