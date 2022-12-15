PADNWS-12-15-22 DUNLAP - PHOTO

Paducah Power crews install electrical wires at the Dunlap Project, as rehabilitation continues on the former Walter C. Jetton Middle School, with the goal of adding more affordable housing units to the existing units already housed in the building.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

Louisville-based developer, The Marian Group, has started pre-leasing apartments for The Dunlap at the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School campus in Paducah.

The approximately $14.6 million rehabilitation project at 401 Walter Jetton Blvd. includes 42 housing units and restoration of the Symphony Hall. The Paducah Symphony Orchestra will return to its former home and open a music academy in a portion of the facility.

Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In