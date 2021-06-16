A group of Paducah pastors met Monday with city and police officials in the wake of the recent shootings in Paducah and McCracken County.
“As community pastors, we wanted to come together and sit down and talk about the things that we think that the local churches should be doing. We came together last night, crossed denomination lines and all those kind of things, just to talk about what has happened and that was our goal,” Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson told The Sun on Tuesday.
Henderson is the senior servant at Washington Street Baptist Church, in addition to serving on the Paducah City Commission. Monday’s meeting took place at the House of Hope Ministries, and it was also attended by Henderson, Mayor George Bray, City Manager Jim Arndt and Police Chief Brian Laird.
“We wanted to hear from the chief of police as to his findings — what he could legally tell us about that, and so we collaborated with them,” Henderson said. “Hopefully, we came up with some solutions together to try to combat what’s going on in the city right now.”
There are prayer vigils planned for places near where the shootings occurred.
“The word of God tells us ... if we would pray and if we would seek his face, then he would hear them and forgive our sin, and he will heal the land,” Henderson said. “That is what we want God to do here in Paducah — to heal our land.
“We’ve had, obviously, parents that have lost children too soon, and then we have parents whose children have been the suspects, and so in a real sense, everybody has lost.”
He said they realize it can’t stop with prayer. Henderson described prayer as the beginning, middle and endpoint, but there’s a “whole lot” that goes on in between. He also noted there has to be some work.
“We are working now on some mentoring programs — something to challenge our young brothers in these times, and so we already know that it cannot be and it won’t be in anybody’s church,” Henderson said. “It’s going to be at a neutral place where brothers will feel comfortable coming and talking to other men, and just being mentored if they will allow that.”
As previously reported, there have been multiple shootings in Paducah and McCracken County this month and two fatalities.
Darrius White, 20, was killed in a June 8 shooting on Colony Drive in McCracken County. A second gunshot victim, Jeffrey Concentine Jr., was taken for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office charged Rodrrick D. Moore, 20, with murder in connection with White’s death and first-degree assault. He was arrested in Arkansas. Moore also faces charges from Paducah Police, in connection to a June 5 shooting at Cardinal Point Apartments, authorities said.
On June 10, Thomas Willett, 28, was found shot in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Paducah. He was later pronounced dead at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, according to police.
Police have charged Khalil A. Griffin, 20, of Murray, with murder in Willett’s death, and Griffin was still being sought by authorities, as of Tuesday afternoon. Justin C. Wells, 25, was arrested on charges of complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence, in connection with Willett’s death.
The most recent shooting on Sunday night involved shots fired in the area of Glenwood Drive. Police said an investigation revealed a gunman went to a home on Glenwood Drive, looking for someone “acquainted” with White.
He “produced a handgun” and an argument ensued, before he fled and fired multiple shots as he ran, police said. A gunshot hit a nearby house, but no one was reported injured. Stanley D. Crume, 29, of Cairo, Illinois, is charged in a warrant with first-degree wanton endangerment, police announced Tuesday.
The department seeks the public’s help in finding Crume, as of Tuesday. Police said an investigation led detectives to determine it was Crume who went to the home and waved a handgun in the face of a woman. The investigation is ongoing.
“We’ve increased our patrols out there in the Forest Hills area because that seems to be where things have been isolated to over the last week or so,” Laird told The Sun. “We’ve put a camera trailer out there that has a camera system on it as a deterrent factor, as well as to capture any issues that may occur.”
Regarding the shootings, Laird said detectives have worked “very hard on all these cases.”
“They’re very active investigations,” he added. “They’re continuing to work on them, working lots of hours of overtime to try to resolve these as quickly as possible, so we could prevent any future issues.”
In response to the violence, as Henderson referenced, there are different prayer vigils or prayer meetings taking place.
One of them is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Forest Hills neighborhood, said pastor Mark Rowe, of Ninth Street Church of Christ.
Another one is set for 7 p.m. Thursday outside of Troy’s Auto Service, on Jefferson Street. Former city commissioner Richard Abraham estimates it will last around 15 minutes, and encourages people to bring umbrellas, in the event of rain.
More prayer vigils are planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the next three weeks. They will be at 626 Walter Jetton Blvd., 14th Street and Langstaff Avenue and Minnich Avenue, respectively, Rowe said. They are open for people to attend.
“Our theology differs, but what we have in common is we care about our communities and our families,” Rowe told The Sun, about the pastors.
“That’s the commonality that we have and that’s the direction that we’re coming from — the care of our community and our families. ... This is the base of us coming together and trying to look at ways (to help), because each one of us have members that have been impacted and affected by this. This is just something we don’t want to start becoming a trend in our community.”
