MAYFIELD — It was the combination of a dream and a 1985 chart-topping R&B song that put into motion the idea of this weekend’s 1st Love Caravan and Prayer Parade at Kess Creek Park.
The event, according to Pastor George Hurd Jr., is to bring people together and use prayer to bless and also address obstacles that people face in today’s world, such as violence and addictions.
“What came to my mind was a day of prayer and ask God for blessings, but address things we are dealing with right now,” said Hurd, who pastors Faith Miracle Temple of Glory Church in Mayfield. “I kind of sat down and was picking through those things that are impacting our city now and asked questions of people in the city, ‘What do you see?’
“People were telling me we’re getting a name we don’t really deserve,” he said. “People calling Mayfield ‘Little Chicago.’ ”
A dream Hurd said he had led him to develop the event. He said people were coming from all directions and then spreading out to other cities while a marching band played a song he said didn’t sound too familiar.
The song was “Caravan of Love” by Isley, Jasper and Isley. The song’s lyrics include “Are you ready for the time of your life? It’s time to stand up and fight. It’s all right. Hand in hand, we’ll take a caravan to the motherland. One by one, we’re gonna stand with pride, one that can’t be denied. From the highest mountain and valley low, we’ll join together with hearts of gold. …”
The song, he said, fit the imagery of his dream with a group of people coming together, “usually in harsh conditions, like a desert, and they were in a group traveling, going from one place to another, but they did it as a unit,” Hurd explained. “I thought, ‘OK. I can get with this.’ ”
With the band and people traveling, he said it reminded him of the biblical story of Jericho where the Israelites marched around the city and blew their horns to reduce the walls of the city to rubble. Hurd said Jericho was an obstacle to the Hebrews’ quest for the “promised land,” much like personal obstacles people encounter in their lives.
“They were parading around the wall and waiting for an answer from the Lord. Here we are, still dealing with the pandemic, a lot of hopelessness, lots of people unsure about the future. I thought this was a time we were coming together during this harsh time and we were walking together and coming together as a unit in prayer and seeking and waiting for an answer from the Lord,” he said.
After waking up, he wrote down what he could remember and spoke to his wife, Candice, who is an evangelist at their church.
“(I) felt this sense of urgency that we needed to do this now rather than later,” he said. “I talked to others and they agreed. We need to talk to God and get instructions on how we navigate this harsh time we’re dealing with.”
The 1st Love Caravan and Prayer Parade has seven areas Hurd said they want to target with prayer: Front line workers, the church and community, schools and children, men and women, addictions, city officials, and violence in the city. There will be a silent prayer walk and a balloon release.
The balloon release is another symbol Hurd said he saw in his dream with people releasing their problems.
Hurd said they plan to hold the event even if it rains and will gather at one of the park’s pavilions. The event will run from 9 a.m.-noon.
