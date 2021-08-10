Paducah Power System is proceeding with plans to establish a market-based interruptible rate program that could benefit the utility and potential customers that meet certain criteria.
Doug Handley, PPS director of finance, power supply and rates, outlined the interruptible rate program prior to Monday’s passage by the utility’s board.
“We’ve had a few inquires from potential new customers that are data centers and that have a very high energy need, and want to get the lowest possible rate,” Handley said.
“They (potential customers) have a couple of features that make them attractive to us and give us the ability to offer them a lower rate. One, they have a very high load factor, so they use a lot of energy relative to their demand. And, the other is that they are completely interruptible.
“So what we’ve developed is a proposed rate that would suit this kind of customer where it’s based on our actual cost of market power purchases and with a feature that they are interruptible,” he said.
The interruptible rate basically transfers all of the market risk associated with power purchases from the utility to the customer.
“We just add our losses to the marginal cost of power and the marginal cost of transmission and then we add a distribution charge to that, so basically they’re paying what costs we incur on their behalf, so there’s no risk on our side,” Handley said.
An example of an interruptible rate customer would be a data mining of bitcoin operation, said Dave Carroll, Paducah Power’s CEO.
“The key is it truly has to be interruptible.”
In that example, “their servers are running, that load curve is flat which is an ideal load from a cost perspective,” he said.
“You can call them, they can shut everything down in 15 minutes if we need to do some switching and needed to use a substation transformer that they’re hooked to. We tell them we need this for other customers (like an emergency situation), have them turn off ... it’s a really good for us as a utility.”
The market-based, interruptible rate would not be subject to a power cost adjustment like others customers.
“This scenario, this rate changes every hour. It’s a variable rate, so the power cost doesn’t have a power cost adjustment because it’s embedded in the hourly rate as they change each hour,” Carroll said.
To be eligible, customers must have at least one megawatt of load that can be curtailed (by customer or interrupted by PPS) and that portion must be at least 95% of the customer’s maximum load.
Customers approved for the market-based, interruptible rate would be an indication the customer’s load will not harm system reliability, that charges to the customer will not be subsidized by other customers and any customer-specific costs will be recovered by the customer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.