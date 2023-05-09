PADNWS-05-09-23 PPS - PHOTO

Rick Windhorst, center, left, Paducah Power System chief operating officer, and Brian Thomasson, center, right, the utility’s operations superintendent, attended the recent American Public Power Association conference in Pasadena, California. PPS earned its third Reliable Public Power Provider Diamond designation award, the highest level of the RPPP award, and awards for safety and reliability.

 Contributed photo

The Paducah Power System Electric Plant Board approved an electric vehicle readiness plan at its meeting on Monday at the PPS office.

The board also approved an electric vehicle charging rate that took effect immediately.

