The Paducah Power System Electric Plant Board approved an electric vehicle readiness plan at its meeting on Monday at the PPS office.
The board also approved an electric vehicle charging rate that took effect immediately.
Doug Handley, the PPS director of finance, power supply and rates, told the board that the EV charging rate was brought before the board because Tesla Inc., one of the top manufacturers of electric vehicles, contacted Paducah Power System about installing a direct current fast-charging terminal inside the PPS service area.
“The issue with these things is that they don’t necessarily use a lot of electricity, but they have high demand,” he said. “It’ll come in spurts in short periods of time. A traditional rate structure would have a demand and energy charge.
“The demand charge would collect a huge amount of money compared to the energy charge, and that’s kind of a problem for these customers because it’s unpredictable and they don’t know how to manage for it and plan for it and pass on those costs to the customers, so they want an energy-only charge.”
Handley said the rate that has been found across the state and suggested to the board to vote on is a facilities charge and an energy-only charge, with the energy charge being 25 cents.
“That would still recover our costs if the customer had a 15% load factor or better,” he said. “The facilities charge is whatever the cost is to run service to that charging station. We would recover that at 1.5% of that cost per month.”
It was said that most electric vehicles run on a 15% load factor.
Paducah Power System CEO Dave Carroll said the readiness plan would identify the best locations for vehicle charging stations within the PPS service area and the type of chargers to be installed.
“Also, (the plan would look into) the rate structures, what type of incentive programs you can put in place — it runs the entire gamut of the infrastructure of the community,” he said.
“Basically, what we did today with the initial rate is a stopgap. Since we’ve been contacted by Tesla to give a quote, we needed the ability to do that. Now, we’ll move on to a total readiness plan.”
Carroll said putting a plan in place regarding electric vehicle chargers will help PPS coordinate setting up the chargers in an organized manner and have a rate plan in place based on the electric vehicle adoption rate for the community.
“A lot of it may be up to the individual business owners,” he said. “Some of those businesses have already contacted us asking, ‘Can you help me with that?’ and ‘Where do I go to do that?’
“So, we’re trying to get more educated by putting a plan in place and being able to answer those questions.”
• Paducah Power System earned a number of awards from the American Public Power Association (APPA) at its engineering and operations conference last week.
PPS earned its third Reliable Public Power Provider Diamond designation award, the highest level of the RPPP award.
The Diamond designation lasts for three years, through 2026, and recognizes PPS in reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.
PPS also earned the APPA Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating procedures as well as the APPA certificate of excellence in reliability, a reflection of the utility’s 99.99% reliability rate and 10-year accident-free milestone celebrated in the last year.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
