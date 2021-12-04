PPS School Challenge has students bringing tons of food for those in need

The Paducah Power System School Challenge is back, encouraging area students to gather nonperishable food items for those in need as part of the PPS Christmas in the Park.
Schools from around the area will collect nonperishable food items to go to Christmas in the Park to benefit Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Family Service Society, The Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul Society.
The School Challenge began Monday and will go through Dec. 14.
Andrea Underwood, the PPS director of human resources and community relations, said there are 13 schools taking part in the Challenge.
“For those who participate, they spend about 2½ to three weeks to collect canned goods for Christmas in the Park,” she said. “We’ll pick up all of their canned goods at the schools all on the same day, on Dec. 14, and we’ll bring all of those items back to our warehouse and weigh them.
“The school collecting the most pounds of canned goods per student will win $1,000 for their school. What they collect is divided by their enrollment, so it evens the playing field so smaller and larger schools can participate.”
Participating schools will be divided into large and small divisions, with each division winner garnering $1,000 for the school.
In the last year the Challenge was held, 2019, Concord Elementary won the large school division with 22.65 pounds per student, setting an event record. Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary brought in 11.34 pounds per student to win the small schools division.
Overall, schools delivered 45,385 pounds of food for Christmas in the Park in 2019 — 22.7 tons, which was also an event record.
Since the event began in 2008, students in Paducah and McCracken County have hauled in 348,098 pounds of food — 174 tons — for those in need.
“We’re just really grateful for what the students do because — in the past — the amount that they’ve collected has been well over half of what we collect through Christmas in the Park,” Underwood said. “We certainly missed their contributions last year, and we’re just thrilled that the situation has changed to where we can go back to having it this year.”
Schools taking part in this year’s Challenge are Community Christian Academy, Concord Elementary School, Heath Elementary School, Heath Middle School, Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School, Lone Oak Elementary School, Lone Oak Middle School, McNabb Elementary School, Morgan Elementary School, Paducah Middle School, Paducah Tilghman High School, Reidland Middle School and St. Mary Elementary School.
The greatest number of schools to take part in the School Challenge is 16, which happened in 2017 and 2019.
Concord Elementary has won the last four School Challenge large division titles, dating to 2016, when schools were first broken down into divisions. Community Christian Academy has six championships under its belt, winning from 2011 to 2014 and winning the small division titles in 2016 and 2017. Reidland Elementary won the first three School Challenges, from 2008 to 2010.
Underwood said Paducah Power System placed collection bins in each of the participating schools to help gather the food.
“We ask them to bring a wide variety of things because, in the end, the goal is to help the food pantry, and we need a nice variety for them,” she said. “The students do a really good job of that.
“…We know that this is being done on top of all of the other demands that they have in what is a very busy month for them academically in the school systems. We are very grateful that they do this for us and the community. We just want the community to see how they help and for (the students) to get credit for that.”
People wanting to support a school may join in the fun and bring food items to that school to be put in the collection bins. People may also bring food and monetary donations to the Santa House in Noble Park, where Paducah Power System collects for the four nonprofits.
