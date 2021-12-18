PPS School Challenge extended into January

The Paducah Power System has been very busy since the tornado tore through western Kentucky Friday night, so it is extending its annual School Challenge food drive into January.
The School Challenge was scheduled to end Tuesday, and usually, PPS trucks go to participating schools to pick up the nonperishable food items gathered by the students.
Since the trucks are busy helping to restore power to communities affected by the tornado, they won’t be available to pick up those items.
That gives students more time to collect more food items for those in need.
Andrea Underwood, the director of human resources and community relations for Paducah Power System, said the end date for the Challenge will be announced later.
“We will do it, tentatively, during that first week of January after the kids get back to school after Christmas break,” she said.
“A big, significant part of the issue is manpower and equipment to pick the food up. Our folks, right now, are working in Princeton, and we anticipate that they will be asked to go to another location when the work in Princeton is completed.”
Underwood said that although the School Challenge is associated with the Santa House at Christmas in the Park, those food collections will not be affected and will run as scheduled.
The School Challenge began on Dec. 6 and features schools competing with each other by collecting non-perishable food.
The school collecting the most pounds of canned goods per student will win $1,000 for their school. The total weight of the food collected by a school is divided by the school’s enrollment, so it evens the playing field so smaller and larger schools can participate.
Participating schools will be divided into large and small divisions, with each division winner garnering $1,000 for the school.
In the last year the Challenge was held, 2019, Concord Elementary won the large school division with 22.65 pounds per student, setting an event record. Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary brought in 11.34 pounds per student to win the small schools division.
Overall, schools delivered 45,385 pounds of food for Christmas in the Park in 2019 — 22.7 tons, which was also an event record.
Since the event began in 2008, students in Paducah and McCracken County have hauled in 348,098 pounds of food — 174 tons — for those in need.
Schools taking part in this year’s Challenge are Community Christian Academy, Concord Elementary School, Heath Elementary School, Heath Middle School, Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School, Lone Oak Elementary School, Lone Oak Middle School, McNabb Elementary School, Morgan Elementary School, Paducah Middle School, Paducah Tilghman High School, Reidland Middle School and St. Mary Elementary School.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
