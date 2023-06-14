The Paducah Power System Board of Directors passed its Fiscal Year 2024 budget Monday.
The budget includes total expenses at $86.34 million, $79 million in electric sales and a net income of $3.88 million.
It assumes an inflation rate of four%, with 5.9- and 17-% increases in payroll and property insurance, respectively.
“The good news, even with high inflation we’ve seen here fairly recently, the financial position of Paducah Power is still very strong,” Doug Handley, PPS Director of Finance, Power Supply and Rates, said. “With the inflation and all recently, we’re still not looking at a base-rate increase anywhere in the five-year plan. The cost of everything else is going up but not electricity; in fact, if things go well in the wholesale market, we can actually lower the cost of electricity for consumers.”
The figures reflect $11 million in miscellaneous revenues.
“When the prices (rose) in the market, we generated a large amount of credits we passed through to the customer but not on an immediate month-to-month basis,” Handley said. “It’s smoothed out over a two-year period, as those come in faster than we can pass them through. It builds up this liability we have to pay off.”
A long-term reserve funds balance forecast showed some $13 million in 2023, rising to $15 million by 2025 before lowering in the later 2020s.
“We consciously, deliberately brought the reserves fund balance down a few years to adjust rates,” he said, showing renewed build-up in recent years. “Then, past 2028, at that point if everything assumed in the forecast happens, that’s when we’ll need to address the rates again. A lot’s going to happen between now and then; there are ways it could get worse but also could get better.”
“We’ve had fairly flat growth rates for a while but felt like at least half-a-% in growth this incoming fiscal year in sales (was apt),” Handley said. “We used conservative estimates for market energy rates; they’ve recently been very high, and high market rates produce lower cost for us.”
CEO Dave Carroll, at one point, said PPS had anticipated several retirements looming. Directors approved two motions to hire a generation technician and apprentice lineman Monday.
The peaking plant saw increased operations last year; some asked if that would continue.
Carroll said, of power price projections “in the next five-to-seven years, my personal opinion is they’ll be up as more coal plants close and renewables become a bigger piece of the overall portfolio. The sun’s out, it’s cloudy, it’s windy, it’s not — the peaking plant is an ideal asset to (help with that). It will run more, but I don’t know if it will be as much as this past year.”
In 2019, The Sun reported PPS officials anticipated a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruling on whether to eliminate a “de-pancaking agreement” by the request of Kentucky Utilities that has helped utilities like PPS not have to pay multiple transmission charges to move power between transmission systems and grids.
FERC has ruled the agreement would stay in place for the foreseeable future.
“It’s the best decision we could get with respect to the de-pancaking issue; hopefully it’ll hold up,” board attorney Kent Price said. “This has been a five-year motion, with motions for rehearings and taking amended orders up to the DC Court of Appeals. I don’t think anyone is ready to declare KU surrendering and raising the white flag, but at this stage, it’s a good result.”
Directors approved a $639,129 reconstruction bid for substation three with 5 Star Electric, LLC, a regionally based contractor that’s worked with East Kentucky Power Cooperative and built several McCracken County-area substations.
Directors will attend an Electric Vehicle Readiness Meeting from June 27-29.
