The Electric Plant Board of Paducah approved an investment of almost $70,000 to update the light shows at the annual Christmas in the Park event put on by the Paducah Power System.
The board approved entering into a sole source justification contract with Animated Lighting Inc. at its Monday meeting at the Paducah Power System building. The total amount of that contract is $69,930.
Andrea Underwood, PPS director of human resources and community relations, told the board that upgrades to the holiday event in Noble Park were due, adding that Animated Lighting Inc. designs, builds and programs displays to be synchronized to music that can be heard on an FM radio in the car.
“When I gave an update on Christmas in the Park in January, we talked about asking you all to make an investment on Christmas in the Park,” she said.
“We really didn’t anticipate coming back this quickly, but what we found out since then was if we are going to purchase some new displays, we actually need to get in the queue for those to be built and be ready in time for us to install them in the fall.”
Underwood said the last time the board purchased a large display for the event was in the early 2000s.
“In 2018, we did have what I would call a smaller display that was purchased by one of our banks,” she said. “Other than that, the only money that we have put into it in terms of the structures out there has been for maintenance.
“…When you look at the life of the event and how we sustain it, it’s well-loved by the community. We’ve done it for 26 years now, but we haven’t really added anything new. So, we do have to continue to grow if we want the event to be successful.”
PPS Chief Operating Officer Rick Windhorst spoke to the board about what changes could be brought to Christmas in the Park.
“This is a way to add seven different things to the park that will be animated,” he said. “I think it’ll really bring (Christmas in the Park) to a different level.”
• The board approved continuing its contribution of $25,000 per year to the Community Scholarship Program from this year through 2026.
• The board welcomed new member Evan Rittgers and expressed its appreciation to former board member Hardy Roberts, who served on the board from 2011 through this year.
