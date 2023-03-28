PADNWS-03-28-23 PADUCAH POWER - PHOTO

Paducah Power System CEO Dave Carroll (left) congratulates former electric plant board member Hardy Roberts for his 12 years of service at the board’s meeting Monday at the PPS building.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Electric Plant Board of Paducah approved an investment of almost $70,000 to update the light shows at the annual Christmas in the Park event put on by the Paducah Power System.

The board approved entering into a sole source justification contract with Animated Lighting Inc. at its Monday meeting at the Paducah Power System building. The total amount of that contract is $69,930.

