PPS holds annual e-scrap collection

Paducah Power System held its annual Public Power E-Scrap Collection Monday in the business’ parking lot off of Broadway Street.
The collection is held every October and invites people to bring electronic items that they want to get rid of.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Paducah Power System held its annual Public Power E-Scrap Collection Monday in the business’ parking lot off of Broadway Street.
The collection is held every October and invites people to bring electronic items that they want to get rid of.
“In October of every year – the first week of October – public municipal utilities around the country try to do projects and bring awareness to the value of public power,” said Andrea Underwood, the director of human resources and community relations for Paducah Power Supply. “This is a project we’ve been doing for several years now because we feel like it’s a great service to the community.”
People were invited to bring any kind of electronic waste that is hard to get rid of, including TVs, computer parts and accessories, radios and similar equipment.
“Usually, the only other opportunity for people to dispose of it free is the spring cleanup day that the city and county have in April,” Underwood said. “Every six months, that gives the community the opportunity to get rid of all of those TVs, computers, laptops – some of the stuff that sits around.
“A lot of times, people have old TVs that they may have had sitting around the house for about 10 years and they don’t know what to do with it. This is a good way to dispose of it.”
Once Paducah Power System collects the electronic scrap, it is picked up by Clean Earth Inc. in Calvert City, which disposes of the scrap appropriately.
• Paducah Power Supply is starting to work on Christmas in the Park in Noble Park this week, putting up the light show and getting the Santa House ready for the holidays.
“We try to get as much done while the weather is good,” Underwood said. “As we get closer to Thanksgiving and the (event) kickoff, then sometimes, things start to get rainy and a little more tricky in terms of weather.
“As we did last year, we will do a kickoff on the night before Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) and we’ll do our Walk under the Lights so the public will have an opportunity to see the lights up close.”
The hours of operation will be the same as in years past: 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
“We are in the process of swapping a couple of displays with Clarksville, Tennessee, with their parks department as we have in the past,” Underwood said. “That will freshen things up for us a little bit, and for them.”
The PPS School Challenge also returns this year, with area schools striving to collect the most nonperishable food items. That competition will begin Nov. 29. Last year, almost 20 tons of food – 39,285 pounds – was collected by the 13 participating schools. Concord Elementary won the large schools division, while Lone Oak Elementary won the small schools division.
“We feel very fortunate,” Underwood said. “We always go into Christmas in the Park with the feeling of ‘If you build it, they will come’ and just having faith that people will show up and support the event with their presence and their gifts, and they always do.
“I think it’s a testament to the community in which we live and their generosity.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.