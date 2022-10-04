PPS holds annual e-scrap collection

Matt Stephens (left) and Hayleigh Thompson help unload electronic scrap at Paducah Power System’s parking lot on Monday. PPS has an annual day where it invites people to bring their electronic scrap for them to dispose of appropriately through Clean Earth Inc. of Calvert City.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Paducah Power System held its annual Public Power E-Scrap Collection Monday in the business’ parking lot off of Broadway Street.

The collection is held every October and invites people to bring electronic items that they want to get rid of.

