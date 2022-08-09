Members of the Paducah Power System board were given an overview of energy hedging programs at the utility’s monthly meeting Monday.
Doug Handley, PPS director of finance, power supply and rates, told The Sun the program is also meant to manage congestion costs, which have recently diminished.
“All these prices are heading north, and we had one month in May with negative congestion, which almost never happens,” Handley said during a presentation to the board.
Hedging is a common risk-management strategy in finance to limit risk. By holding two separate positions — in PPS’ case, holding fixed and relative sales prices for excess energy — the seller is protected from unfavorable market conditions.
“Hedging flattens the curve of volatility, going in the opposite direction of whatever excess energy costs are,” Handley said. “It’s like an insurance policy; you’ve protected yourself in an extreme event.”
PPS and the Princeton Electric Plant Board are members of the Kentucky Municipal Power Agency, a joint action agency formed in 2005 to deliver affordable and reliable electric power to its customers.
KMPA assists with joint purchases, sales and electric power for its members.
Generally, KMPA buys at higher prices relative to Prairie State Energy Campus selling into MISO (Midcontinent Independent System Operator), an organization managing the generation and transmission of electricity across 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba.
The ratio creates positive congestion, which is mitigated by financial transmission rates — fixed congestion prices to avoid unexpected costs, according to Handley.
“Based on estimates, we only hedge a portion of (energy) loads,” he said. “The rest fluctuates with the market and generally helps us reduce the risk of extreme congestion costs.”
In reply to a question, Handley said PPS is not actively looking for trading partners to take excess energy.
“They’re in the same boat we are, and we can sell it at a known price, (where) they buy it from there,” he said. “So, we have to go through the market anyway.”
Handley said the hedging plan was “one of the first things” he began refining when starting at PPS in 2018.
• Members approved Nikki Reck as a new service dispatcher. Reck previously worked at PPS as a customer service representative and assistant.
• Members approved a $169,938 payment to Wisconsin-based manufacturer Prolec-GE Waukesha for rebuilding a load tap changer transformer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.