Rates for customers of Paducah Power System went down effective Oct. 1, according to Dave Carroll, PPS chief executive officer, who spoke about the change in rates at the PPS board meeting on Monday.
Carroll told the board that the company’s power cost adjustment (PCA) is calculated every quarter, based on actual power product and forecasted power product.
Carroll said that the PCA prime-easy credit has been about 0.5 cents, but that credit doubled to more than 1 cent.
“That basically means that people’s bills are going to be lower,” he said. “Most hours of the year, we are generating more energy than Paducah Power System customers use. So, what happens to that excess energy? It gets sold, most of the time, into the open market, the open wholesale market.
“I know many of you have been following the news and energy costs are on the rise. We see additional revenue from the sale of that excess electricity. So, that’s a good thing for PPS customers. That’s additional revenue coming to our utility, which reduces our power cost.”
Carroll added the reduction in power cost is rolled into the power cost adjustment and rate tariff, and those funds are returned to the customers through lower rates.
“The credit for the power cost adjustment basically reduces the base rate by 6.4%, so it’s pretty significant,” he told the board. “If you are an average residential customer with a 1,000-kilowatt-hour usage, that is a credit of $10.36 a month.”
Carroll added that the power cost adjustment changes quarterly, or every three months, but there have been favorable market conditions, leading him to believe this rate would continue through the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
“If the market stays where it’s at today or close to where it’s at, that credit could actually grow, even be a larger credit,” he said.
