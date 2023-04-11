The Paducah Power System board voted Monday to approve the purchase of an electric vehicle for use by PPS employees.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck will cost $83,784 with a battery capability of 320 miles on a single full charge. It is a four-door cruise cab vehicle with four-wheel drive.
“Being the electric company, we had talked about getting an electric vehicle,” said PPS Chief Operating Officer Rick Windhorst. “I reserved our spot for this (vehicle) in October 2021. This month, we got an email saying our spot had come open.
“So, we have until April 24 to decide if we want to take our spot or not, and that’s why we’re bringing this to you.”
Windhorst told the board that the vehicle will not only be eco-friendly but also serve as a public relations vehicle.
“We’ll have the ability to give our employees some feel for how it works,” he said. “With new things, you have reservations on if it will work. I think it works well for us to be able to have different people be able to drive it, see it, show it to people that they meet out in the community and let them see it, touch it, ask questions about it and see how it works.”
Windhorst said there would be a $4,000 savings over four years by using an electric vehicle instead of a gasoline-powered vehicle, based on using the vehicle for 15,000 miles a year. He estimated that the vehicle would be used for 12,000 to 15,000 miles a year.
He said that the savings would be $8,000 over five years if the truck were charged at the PPS building.
“A small charging station comes with it; it’s in the price,” he told the board. “This brings up the question of whether we want to add a charging station or two at the front of the office. Would it get used, other than our vehicle? Do you want it there for people coming by to see that we have one?”
Evan Rittgers, who joined the board last month, wondered if the electric vehicle was needed or not.
“So, why not just get a gas (vehicle) for $45,000, $50,000?” he said. “Is there truly a need for the vehicle, or is this really more symbolism?”
“It’s a replacement for a vehicle,” Windhorst said. “We’re not adding a new. We want one in the fleet so we can show what it’s like and kind of introduce it to the public and to our users here to get them moving toward the electric vehicle.”
Windhorst added that the price includes a long-range battery that keeps a charge for 320 miles.
“That adds about $12,000 to the price,” he said. “If you go with the short-range battery, you’re going to be 240 miles instead of 320. So, if you elected, you could knock off about $12,000, but it would be a shorter-range battery.”
Windhorst said he would look into rebates and other means of reducing the cost to the power company.
The vote for the purchase was 4-1, with Rittgers voting against it.
“We’re interested to see how the electric vehicle would work for us, how it would fit into our daily work and what routine would we have,” Windhorst said. “We could use that experience to help other people who may be interested in buying one, but don’t want to buy a vehicle yet because there are a lot of unknowns.”
The power company should receive the vehicle by the end of the year.
