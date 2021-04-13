Paducah Power System officials got a preview of what the utility’s new rate structure could look like July 1, with preliminary, proposed residential rates increasing an average of 3.4% depending on usage.
The preliminary cost allocation and rate design was presented Monday by Doug Handley, PPS director of finance, power supply and rates, part of the utility’s workshops on rate design which began last August.
A proposed final rate design will be presented at the board’s May meeting, and a vote on a new rate structure is expected in June.
PPS rates have not been increased in seven years. Handley outlined the process for coming up with the proposed rates which are based on a 10-year projection model that looks at a number of factors including revenue requirements allocated to the utility’s customer classes.
The proposed rate design reflects several considerations, including the existing rate structure, cost classification by rate component, cost trends and standard industry practice.
“We did this 10-year model to develop rates that would last for the foreseeable future,” Handley said. “And, the rate level adjustments that we’re proposing can, if the model is right and the forecasts hold true, it’s anticipated based on all of the assumptions in that forecast that it will last for 10 years.”
Proposed rate adjustments for general service-nondemand customers, such as a small office or retail shop, show an increase of 2.39%; general service-small demand customers, such as a restaurant or larger retail store, would increase 1.83%; and large commercial or industrial customers would see a projected 2.01% increase.
While base rates have not increased in seven years, the power cost adjustment, a variable cost used to offset the cost of purchased power, has fluctuated during that period. The PCA is reviewed quarterly.
In coming up with the proposed rates, Handley kept the PCA at zero for the purposes of illustration. The PCA is figured by taking the actual cost, minus the base rate, with the difference being the PCA.
“We can set the base rate to whatever we want it to be. If we set it high, the PCA will be low. And, if we set it low, the PCA will be high,” he said. “How much we put in the base doesn’t change the total customer bill, the bottom line will be the same.”
Hardy Roberts, board chairman, called the workshops conducted by Handley “the most exhaustive (rate) study that’s ever been done internally here. We used to have to hire this out for a fortune. This is the best review of the rate structure we’ve ever had.
“I’ve never had a rate increase since I’ve been chairman, and while I don’t like it, I think we’re certainly on solid ground here,” he said, of the proposed rate design.
“I think all of us are pleasantly surprised after seven years of not raising the base rate, it’s going to be a very moderate increase. And, taking into account the PCA, way less than the rate of inflation on an increase over seven years,” said board member Ed Hely.
Board member Sandra Wilson said, “It’s important that we as board members show we’re protecting Paducah Power’s long-term future and I think that’s what we’re doing and this shows that.
“Meanwhile, I think we need to do everything we can to help continue the city’s growth,” she said, noting recent discussion about the city’s Southside and how to help grow business.
“I know we have strong partnerships with GPED (Greater Paducah Economic Development) and we have a new planning director coming in with the city. I hope that we continue to partner with both to work on growth in our neighborhoods and our community any way we can to help keep the rates at a lower price by growing the need for our service,” Wilson said.
