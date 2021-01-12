The Paducah Power System board took a moment prior to its regular meeting and rate workshop Monday to recognize the contributions of board member Adolphus Jones Jr., who died Jan. 1.
“Adolphus and I came on the board in 2011,” said Hardy Roberts, board chairman. “I found him to be a kind and gracious man.”
Jones was 66 years old.
Roberts read a resolution unanimously approved by the board noting its “profound sense of loss” at Jones’ passing.
The resolution notes that Jones was instrumental in the founding of the Paducah Power System Foundation in 2017, and served on the foundation’s board up until this death. It also mentions Jones regularly used his training and work experience as an engineer in the petroleum and nuclear industries to good effect in his service to the board, “always approaching the business of the board with diligence, attentiveness to detail and practical wisdom.”
Jones served on the PPS board during critical years in the utility’s operations and was instrumental in implementing important measures such as the rate recovery plan which helped stabilize the rates and finances, and the strategic plan PPS uses to guide operations.
He always approached his work on behalf of Paducah Power System, his relationship with the board members, employees and customers of Paducah Power, and his involvement in the community with “a deep, abiding faith which enriched those fortunate enough to know and work with him,” according to the resolution.
The board also expressed its condolences to Jones’ wife, Tanya, and provided the family a signed copy of the resolution as a “gesture of our affection for him and appreciation for his years of service.”
As a municipal utility, Paducah Power board members are appointed by the mayor and approved by the Paducah City Commission.
