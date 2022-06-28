The Paducah Power System Electric Plant Board on Monday approved its budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which begins on Friday.
The proposed $87.8 million budget is $$2.9 million — a 3.4% increase — over the FY 2022 budget. It plans for $1 million more in electric sales and $2.6 million more in purchased power.
Doug Handley, the director of finance, power supply and rates for the Paducah Power System, pointed out some of the highlights of the proposed FY23 budget.
“Power supply costs represent 73% of what we have to collect in our rates,” he told the board. “Part of the supply costs include our ownership associated with Prairie State (coal plant), the peaking plant here and some hydro units and we own through (American Municipal Power) and (Southeastern Power Administration).”
Handley noted that operating expenditures are rising with inflation. Property insurance premiums increased 22% over last year and labor costs reflect a cost-of-living adjustment of 8.3%.
“We have a very conservative revenue forecast, a very conservative or high cost forecast,” he said. “The difference is what we’re able to deposit into the reserve fund.
“Over this long-term, 10-year forecast, we’re able to maintain an accurate reserve fund balance.”
Handley said the budget would not affect customer rates this year, and would likely not affect those prices for at least the next few years.
“We drew the reserve fund down to avoid a rate increase, then we had a rate increase and we were able to make a deposit (to the reserve fund),” he said. “Now and in the future, we are able to make withdrawals from that reserve fund to avoid a rate increase.”
The board approved a cost-of-living adjustment of 8.3% for all employees except for Chief Executive Officer Dave Carroll. That adjustment will start with the first pay period in July.
The board approved the bid provided by Patterson & DeWar Engineers Inc. for $2.59 million to replace transformers at Substation 3 at the corner of Nahm and Washington streets.
“The transformers there at Sub 3 are the oldest we have; they are over 50 years old,” said PPS Assistant General Manager Rick Windhorst. “Sub 3 is one of our heaviest loaded subs; it’s right in the middle of town. They are just approaching the end of life.
“We had this in our long-range plan for several years. Actually, this won’t hit the books in this year’s budget. It will be the next year (FY24) because that’s how far out we are on transformers. It will actually arrive in December 2023.”
Also, because Paducah Power System had 10 years without a lost-time accident, the board approved a one-time $500 incentive payment to each employee. The last lost-time incident for the company came on June 7, 2012.
The board praised PPS Safety Director Brian Thomasson for his work in the company achieving that record.
“Brian won’t take credit for this, but Brian was a big reason for this,” said Board Chair Ed Hely.
The board welcomed two interns who were present at the meeting: Paducah Tilghman High School graduate Thomas Donaldson and McCracken County High School incoming senior Esley Cornelius.
