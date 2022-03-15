The Paducah Power System electric plant board voted Monday to allocate revenues from interruptible market-based rates to the Power Cost Adjustment fund in order to maintain its rates.
The board voted to:
• Allocate 100% of the power cost component to the Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) fund.
• Allocate 100% of the transmission cost component to the PCA fund.
• Allocate 10% of the distribution cost component to the PCA fund and 90% to a rate stabilization fund. This was done so the rate stabilization fund will be used to lower future rates or revenue requirements through debt defeasance or other appropriate means.
The reallocation became effective immediately.
“This is the rate that we developed to serve data miners, the cryptocurrency industry,” said Doug Handley, PPS director of finance, power supply and rates. “It’s a special rate that is a pass-through of market-based costs plus a distribution cost component that provides the margin to the utility.”
Handley said the 10% allocation of the distribution cost component would benefit Paducah Power System’s customers.
“Over the long term, we need something to help lower rates in the future, so this allocation of the distribution cost component — 10% to the PCA fund — would provide some immediate benefits to all customers from these revenues,” he told the board. “The other 90% would go to this restabilization fund that we can use to defuse debt or otherwise lower rates in the future as we need them.”
The measure is not a permanent one and can be revisited by the board at any time.
Handley said the interruptible market-based rate allows PPS to ask its customer — those with at least 1,000 kilowatts, usually a business or industry — to curtail its power load by 90%. That rate provides companies with the same cost that PPS pays for the energy on a day-to-day, hour-by-hour basis.
The PPS interruptible rate program began last September, with SOLminer being its first customer. SOLminer is a blockchain company which manufactures cryptocurrency mining rigs.
• Andrea Underwood, the director of human resources and community relations for the Paducah Power System, spoke to the board about the company’s economic development rates.
“We are obviously interested in doing what we can to encourage economic development in our community,” she said. “It’s good for us, and when it’s good for us, it’s good for our customers, and it’s also good for the community, with new jobs being created.”
Underwood said the businesses with loads of up to 1,000 kilowatts have a 75% reduction in their demand charge, a 50% reduction in their second year and a 25% reduction in their third year.
Larger business — those using 1,000 to 3,000 kilowatts — would have 100% reduction in the demand charge for the first three years, with a 70% reduction in the fourth year and a 30% reduction in the fifth year.
“So, it can be a significant savings, particularly for those large entities,” Underwood said. “They do have to meet the requirements. They have to meet the load that they tell us they are going to have. If that changes — if they don’t meet those requirements — then, they can lose that.”
