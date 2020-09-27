The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a webinar on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness as part of its September Small Business Celebration.
The chamber has hosted an educational seminar for small businesses every Wednesday at 8 a.m. throughout the month on topics of marketing, how to manage cash flow during economic uncertainty, and how to overcome obstacles and push forward to be successful.
The final seminar on Wednesday will help business owners better understand the rules for the SBA’s PPP Loan Forgiveness.
The virtual event, “PPP: From Loan to Grant, Next Steps,” will feature panelists Lori Noel of FNB Bank; Ashley Grooms of Williams, Williams & Lentz; and Mark Hequembourg of Kemper CPA.
Register to attend the event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. There is no charge to attend.
